Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP state president Dr K. Laxman on Wednesday said that party’s national president Amit Shah will visit Telangana on September 12 and 15 to brace up party for ensuing Assembly elections. He said Mr Amit Shah will lauch party's campaign from Mahabubnagar district.

Stating that the BJP is ready to face polls anytime, Mr Laxman demanded TRS government to explain why it intends to go for early polls when it's term will expire in May/June 2019.

“Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao's eagerness to go for early polls prove that his government has failed in all spheres and to divert people's attention away from his failures, he is trying to dissolve the Assembly and go for early Assembly elections. People are fed up with both TRS and Congress. People consider BJP as a better alternative for TRS and Congress,” he said.

Mr Laxman stated that Mr Shah took the responsibility of party’s entire election campaign in Telangana. “The CM has the power to dissolve the Assembly. But the EC will decide when to hold the polls. Based on its decision, a clarity will come whether early polls will be held or President’s rule will be imposed,” he said.