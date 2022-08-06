Shah to visit TS on August 21 for meet where Rajgopal will join BJP

HYDERABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana on August 21 and address a BJP public meeting where Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who resigned from the Congress and is set to quit his Munugode MLA seat, will join the BJP.

This was announced by Rajgopal Reddy at Delhi after he met with Shah. He was accompanied at the meeting by former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and BJP leaders.

Rajgopal Reddy said there would be others from the Congress from Munugode who would be joining the BJP along with him in Shah's presence. He said a final decision on the venue for the public meeting would be decided after consultations with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who is currently on the third leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Meanwhile, Sanjay, confirming the August 21 public meeting plan, told reporters at Muktapur village in Pochampalli mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district that it was surprising to see the Congress attack Rajgopal Reddy once he announced his decision to quit the party.

"The allegations that he is joining the BJP in return for some business contracts is laughable. The Munugode bypoll will once again show that BJP will win because people are vexed with the TRS government," he said.