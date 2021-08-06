Telangana to skip Krishna and Godavari boards meet on August 9

Hyderabad: The state government on Thursday wrote to the Krishna and Godavari river management boards that it would be unable to attend the joint meeting on August 9 here.

State Engineer-In-Chief (irrigation) C. Muralidhar said cases regarding the Krishna waters were coming up in the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal which was why the TS government was abstaining. He asked that the meeting be convened at a later date.

The TS government has skipped the coordination meetings of KRMB and GRMB held on Tuesday on the same grounds.

The government also reiterated its demand to hold full-board meetings of the KRMB and GRMB.

GRMB member secretary B.P. Pandey said the meeting was meant to put in place an organisational structure to perform functions mandated by the notification giving control of irrigation projects on the Godavari to the board.

The meeting as to identify the category of posts to be filled from officers serving in the Centre. This is apart from discussing implementation of other clauses of the notification.

The TS government says that as per the AP Reorganization Act, 2014 any decision on important issues has to be decided in a full board meeting.