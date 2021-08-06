Nation Politics 06 Aug 2021 Telangana needs Rs 1 ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana needs Rs 10,000cr for Dalit Bandhu every year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 6, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2021, 12:55 am IST
KCR has said that 13 lakh SC families are eligible for Dalit Bandhu, out of the estimated 15 lakh Dalit families in the state
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The state government had sanctioned Rs 85,913 crore for the Scheduled Castes Development department by way of financial support to the SCs (Dalits) in the last seven years. It has, however, released Rs 57,100 crore and spent much less, Rs 47,685 crore.

The government will needs to completely rework the SC development budget if it aims to extend the promised financial support of Rs 10 lakh per family as the Dalit Bandhu benefit.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has said that 13 lakh SC families are eligible for Dalit Bandhu, out of the estimated 15 lakh Dalit families in the state. He said one lakh to two lakh eligible Dalit families would be covered every year under the scheme.

If one lakh dalits are covered a year, the state needs to allocate Rs10,000 crore for the purpose. At this rate, it will take 13 years to cover all 13 lakh families.

This year, the government sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore for SC Development. This includes Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi, 2BHK scheme, ration, free power, fee reimbursement, scholarships, Arogyasri, industrial incentives, bank-linkage loans for self-employment, roads, infrastructure and tens of other welfare schemes.

 

Against this backdrop, questions arise over the availability of funds for the Dalit Bandhu scheme. While addressing a Dalits’ meeting in his adopted village Vasalamarri on Wednesday, the CM made it clear: "None of the ongoing welfare schemes and development programmes will be halted due to the introduction of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Dalits will continue to receive all these benefits as usual. Dalit Bandhu is only an additional benefit and not a replacement for all other ongoing schemes."

The SC department budget needs to be increased to 30,000 crore to meet the Dalit Bandhu expenditure to cover at least one lakh families per year
from the present Rs 21,306 crore. The sum is not enough to cover pending fee reimbursement and scholarship arrears of Dalit students for two years, the industrial incentives for Dalit entrepreneurs, and the bank-linked loans for the uemployed Dalit youths for the past four years.

 

The total revenue expenditure of the state government last year (2020-21) was Rs 1.33 lakh crore. Against this backdrop, doubts arise over the state’s ability to earmark Rs 30,000 crore just for the SC Development department.

In 2017, the TS government brought forward the Special Development Fund Act to earmark funds in the Budget proportionate to the population of the SCs and STs in the state. Though the budget figures meet this norm every year, there exists a wide gap between the promises and allocations.

If unspent funds were transferred to subsequent years sincerely, as directed in the Act, the SC Development department should be overflowing with funds and there should be no pending unpaid arrears for Dalit beneficiaries.
The TRS government had launched a scheme for distribution of three acres of land to each Dalit family amid much fanfare in 2014. But the scheme could not become a success due to funds crunch. In the last seven years, only 6,662 Dalit families given 16,544 acres of land at a cost of Rs 735 crore.

 

Later, the government almost shelved this scheme, saying government lands are not available in state and purchasing private lands became too expensive.

SC Development budget allocations and spending in the last seven years

Year Allocation Released Spent
2014-15 Rs 7,579* Rs 3,235 Rs 2,936
2015-16 Rs 8,089 Rs 4,780 Rs 4,682
2016-17 Rs10,484 Rs 7,173 Rs 5,257
2017-18 Rs14,375 Rs10,820 Rs 9,990
2018-19 Rs 16,452 Rs11,077 Rs11,020
2019-20 Rs12,400 Rs11,778 Rs10,250
2020-21** Rs16,534 Rs 6,637 Rs 3,547

*Rs in crores ** Till September

 

...
Tags: dalit bandhu, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, scheduled castes (scs), dalit families
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR advances Dalit Bandhu launch to escape poll code curbs

Latest From Nation

Bihar industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar minister assures support to investors from Telangana State

The committee noted that India’s low air cargo volumes are due to inadequate infrastructure. (PTI Photo)

Aviation panel moots regional connectivity to boost tourism

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo).

Centre foregoes retro tax power

Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research are the nodal centres but the sample collection from these two hospitals is learnt to be minimal. Image of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. (Twitter)

Telangana sent only 1 sample to check for Delta



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM

Prashant Kishor. (DC file)

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

Rebellion by Yediyurappa loyalists after being dropped from Bommai's Cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) with Former CM B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->