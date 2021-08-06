Nation Politics 06 Aug 2021 Centre foregoes retr ...
Nation, Politics

Centre foregoes retro tax power

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Aug 6, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Introduces Bill to amend Income-Tax law
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo).
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, August 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo).

NEW DELHI: Multinational companies like Cairn and Vodafone have a reason to cheer as the Centre on Thursday introduced a Bill to forego its power to collect back-dated income tax.

The Bill was introduced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. As per the provisions of the Bill, no retrospective tax demand will be made if the transaction was done before May 28, 2012. The move will come as a major relief to companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone, and is likely to end their long-standing legal dispute with the Centre on the taxation issues.

 

“The Bill proposes to amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 so as to provide that
no tax demand shall be raised in future on the basis of the said retrospective amendment for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012,” Sitharaman said in a written statement along with the Bill.

“It is further proposed to provide that the demand raised for indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012 shall be nullified on fulfilment of specified conditions such as withdrawal or furnishing of undertaking for withdrawal of pending litigation. It is also proposed to refund the amount paid in these cases without any interest thereon,” the finance minister said.

 

A top official of the finance ministry said that the companies, who want to withdraw litigation, will have to give an undertaking to the government that they will not seek legal damages or costs, and the Centre will take responsibility to repay the full principal amount to the concerned firm(s).

This Bill to collect retrospective tax was introduced in 2012 by then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee. It was aimed at levying tax retrospectively on capital gains made by foreign companies like Cairn Energy Plc and the United Kingdom’s Vodafone Group for indirect transfer of Indian assets.

 

...
Tags: cairn, vodafone, nirmala sitharaman, lok sabha, retrospective tax, taxation, cairn energy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bihar industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar minister assures support to investors from Telangana State

The committee noted that India’s low air cargo volumes are due to inadequate infrastructure. (PTI Photo)

Aviation panel moots regional connectivity to boost tourism

Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research are the nodal centres but the sample collection from these two hospitals is learnt to be minimal. Image of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. (Twitter)

Telangana sent only 1 sample to check for Delta

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

Telangana needs Rs 10,000cr for Dalit Bandhu every year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM

Prashant Kishor. (DC file)

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’

Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

Rebellion by Yediyurappa loyalists after being dropped from Bommai's Cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) with Former CM B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->