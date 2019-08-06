Nation Politics 06 Aug 2019 Detained at home; &# ...
Detained at home; 'dictatorial' authority invoked in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he 'broke the door' to come out and speak to the media.
'Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest,' Mr. Abdullah said. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Srinagar/New Delhi: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he has been put under house arrest, asserting that a "dictatorial" authority has been invoked and not a "democratic" one in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an emotional outburst, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he "broke the door" to come out and speak to the media. Emphasising that the guarantee of the Article370 was in India's Constitution, he said,"dictatorial authority has been invoked and not a democratic authority that we thought they will invoke. I don't know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest," he said.

 

