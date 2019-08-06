Nation Politics 06 Aug 2019 ASSOCHAM to open off ...
ASSOCHAM to open office in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
ASSOCHAM President BK Goenka said govt’s bold move under leadership of PM Modi will strengthen India's sovereignty.
Goenka said the restructuring of 'paradise' state into Union Territories will weave them more intricately with the national fabric. (Photo: ANI)
 Goenka said the restructuring of 'paradise' state into Union Territories will weave them more intricately with the national fabric. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday described the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution as historic and leading towards 'One Nation One Constitution.'

ASSOCHAM President BK Goenka said the government's bold move under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will strengthen India's sovereignty, and pave the way for peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Goenka said the restructuring of 'paradise' state into Union Territories will weave them more intricately with the national fabric. The bold step will open up flow of investments into sectors like tourism, real estate, handicrafts, horticulture and food processing among others.

"The multiplier effect will enhance employment opportunities and contribute to India's all-round prosperity. We congratulate Modi government for this historic move. To participate in the proposed economic development agenda, ASSOCHAM has decided to set up a regional office in Jammu and Kashmir," said Goenka in a statement.

