Nation, Politics

YSRC dissidents set to vent anguish at plenary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Jul 6, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2022, 10:34 am IST
The chief minister would be drawing the roadmap for the YSRC 2024 election push, in the plenary sessions of the party in Guntur on July 8 and 9. (Representational image: By arrangement)
Visakhapatnam: Differences among the senior YSRC leaders in urban assembly segments are to be brought to the notice of party president and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The chief minister would be drawing the roadmap for the YSRC 2024 election push, in the plenary sessions of the party in Guntur on July 8 and 9.

The party had conceded all the four Vizag urban assembly segments to the TD in the 2019 polls. One of these winners, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh, who was successful for the second time on behalf of the TD, later switched over to YSRC.

Ganesh is not happy because AP Brahman Corporation chairman S Sudhakar has been “interfering” in the affairs of the constituency. When Ganesh’s complaints on this were ignored by the party’s regional coordinator Subba Reddy, the MLA resigned from the coordinator post. Later on, there was a patch-up. But Sudhakar is continuing to "meddle" with the constituency affairs.

“I asked chief minister to spare five minutes for me to explain my plight. Jagan agreed to talk to me after the plenary session,’’ Ganesh told this correspondent.

Similarly, in Visakhapatnam East constituency, the differences between party coordinator Akkaramani Vijayanirmala and MLC Vamsi Yadav came out in the open. Recently, a group of corporators led by Mayor Hari Venkatakumari joined hands with the MLC and had discussions in the presence of four corporators. The MLC is unhappy that Vijaya Nirmala was appointed as East coordinator even after she lost the segment to Velagapudi Ramakrishna of TD, who won the seat for the third time in the 2019 elections.

All the three leaders belong to the numerically strong Yadava community that decides the fate of the elections in the East. The appointment of Vijayanirmala as VMRDA chairman further angered Vamsi, local leaders say.

In the West constituency, Malla Vijayaprasad was replaced by Adari Anand of the famed Visakha Dairy. The second-rung leaders refused to accompany Vijayaprasad in the Gadapa Gadapaku programme as he was accused of many  criminal acts. The YSRC high command was forced to yield to the demand of the party activists.

Sources said Vijayaprasad is egging on his followers to sort out their differences with the senior party leaders at the plenary.

“These issues may not be discussed directly at the plenum but a separate forum is being put in place to hammer out all the differences in the presence of regional coordinators,’’ said a senior party leader.

Tags: ysrc plenary, ysrc dissidents
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


