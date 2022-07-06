  
Nation Politics 06 Jul 2022 Union ministers to v ...
Nation, Politics

Union ministers to visit TS as BJP intensifies outreach

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 6, 2022, 9:54 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2022, 9:54 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay addresses the BJP state office bearers meeting at party office in Nampally on Tuesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay addresses the BJP state office bearers meeting at party office in Nampally on Tuesday. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: As the BJP seeks to unseat the TRS in Telangana, it is intensifying its aggressive outreach to people, and particularly its committed cadre. Beginning later this week, the party will launch the next stage of its strategy, which will involve a series of visits by Union ministers to the state.

On Tuesday, the Telangana BJP announced that Union ministers will be visiting the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, spending at least two nights in each constituency and meeting with constituency leaders and party workers during the day.

As part of the party’s ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ strategy, the state has been divided into four clusters – Adilabad, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, and Warangal, party state party general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting of the state BJP office-bearers.  

Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala will be in-charge of the Adilabad cluster, while Prahlad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, will lead the reach out in the Hyderabad cluster, he said. While Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Heavy Industries will lead the team for the Mahbubnagar cluster, Minister of State for North Eastern Region B.L. Verma, will be heading the party work in the Warangal cluster.

During their stays in the state, the Union Ministers will discuss the progress made on various fronts under Modi's government during the past eight years. Premender Reddy said Tuesday’s meeting also discussed the success of the Assembly constituency Sampark programme that preceded the national executive meeting. The meeting acknowledged the leadership of State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who received a standing ovation and that the party leaders thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, and all the members of the BJP’s national executive for their support to the state party unit.

Meanwhile, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, also a state party general secretary, said a staggering 6.5 lakh people from all the 35,000 polling booth limits in the state came to attend Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds, but many of them did not make it to the venue. He said this massive mobilization was the first of its kind in the party's history. “Modi and Nadda appreciated the state BJP for its organization of the entire programme,” he said.

...
Tags: telangana bjp, bjp national executive meet in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following Monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The IMD, Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days. (PTI Photo)

Rains continue to lash Mumbai; citizens complain of flooded roads

Ajmer Police arrested Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah for allegedly giving a provocative statement against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. (ANI)

Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for call to 'behead' Nupur Sharma

The chief minister would be drawing the roadmap for the YSRC 2024 election push, in the plenary sessions of the party in Guntur on July 8 and 9. (Representational image: By arrangement)

YSRC dissidents set to vent anguish at plenary

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

SC Nupur remarks: Civil society divided



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Nomination process for Vice-President poll begins, five file papers

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

Mamata: Amit Shah's son has taken dynasty to BCCI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the 'India Today Conclave East 2022' event, in Kolkata, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->