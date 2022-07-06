Union ministers to visit TS as BJP intensifies outreach

HYDERABAD: As the BJP seeks to unseat the TRS in Telangana, it is intensifying its aggressive outreach to people, and particularly its committed cadre. Beginning later this week, the party will launch the next stage of its strategy, which will involve a series of visits by Union ministers to the state.

On Tuesday, the Telangana BJP announced that Union ministers will be visiting the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, spending at least two nights in each constituency and meeting with constituency leaders and party workers during the day.

As part of the party’s ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ strategy, the state has been divided into four clusters – Adilabad, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, and Warangal, party state party general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting of the state BJP office-bearers.

Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala will be in-charge of the Adilabad cluster, while Prahlad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, will lead the reach out in the Hyderabad cluster, he said. While Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Heavy Industries will lead the team for the Mahbubnagar cluster, Minister of State for North Eastern Region B.L. Verma, will be heading the party work in the Warangal cluster.

During their stays in the state, the Union Ministers will discuss the progress made on various fronts under Modi's government during the past eight years. Premender Reddy said Tuesday’s meeting also discussed the success of the Assembly constituency Sampark programme that preceded the national executive meeting. The meeting acknowledged the leadership of State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who received a standing ovation and that the party leaders thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, and all the members of the BJP’s national executive for their support to the state party unit.

Meanwhile, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, also a state party general secretary, said a staggering 6.5 lakh people from all the 35,000 polling booth limits in the state came to attend Modi’s public meeting at Parade Grounds, but many of them did not make it to the venue. He said this massive mobilization was the first of its kind in the party's history. “Modi and Nadda appreciated the state BJP for its organization of the entire programme,” he said.