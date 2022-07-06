Nomination process for Vice-President poll begins, five file papers

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (Representational Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the election of the Vice-President of India voting for which will take place on August 6. The newly elected Vice President will have to fill the position before incumbent Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure expires on August 10.

The last date to file nomination is July 19 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

The voting for the vice-presidential elections will begin from 10 am on August 6 and will continue till 5 pm in the Parliament House.

Both the BJP-led ruling party and the Opposition are yet to make public the names of their candidates.

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.

For 2022, 16th vice-presidential election, the electoral college consists of 233 elected and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 members of Lok Sabha.

A total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament make up the electoral college. Since every elector is a member of both Houses of Parliament, each legislator’s vote would have equal weight.

Five people, including one who goes by the alias “Ramayani Chaiwala”, filed papers on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination process.

The nomination papers of one candidate were rejected for failing to furnish a mandatory document.