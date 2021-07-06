Nation Politics 06 Jul 2021 Union Cabinet reshuf ...
Nation, Politics

Union Cabinet reshuffle to take place on July 8

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
According to sources, it is likely that four ministers could be inducted from Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on July 8, said sources on Tuesday.

The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital.

 

Sources stated Nadda had been frequently visiting the Prime Minister's residence for a month now.

According to sources it is likely that four ministers could be inducted from Bihar.

The sources told ANI that among the four likely to be included in the cabinet -- two are from Janata Dal (United), one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fraction group Pashupati Paras, and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the party is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019.

 

There are also speculations of several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to be accommodated. Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

Party sources had earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.

 

...
Tags: union cabinet, union cabinet meeting, union cabinet reshuffle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Ahead of the May 2018 assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had said it would

Will contest next assembly polls from Badami: Siddaramaiah

The minister further said Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole tablets, the drugs used to treat black fungus infection - a notified fungal disease which is affecting the people across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 3,000 affected by Black Fungus, 122 fatalities in TN: Minister

As per the official figures, the TPR is recorded high in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. (PTI Photo)

COVID: Kerala govt to maximise testing in 6 districts where TPR is high

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

TN CM opposes amendment to Cinematograph Act, demands its withdrawal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Cabinet rejig on the cards, Scindia, Sonowal maybe in

Sarbanand Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Mukul Roy likely to get key post in Trinamul, Rajya Sabha seat too

Roy is expected to be appointed national vice-president of the TMC due to his nationwide contacts and the TMC’s ambition to expand in other states and become a formidable player in national politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. — DC Image

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Pondy: Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)

Shiv Sena MLA urges Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi, BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham