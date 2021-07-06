Nation Politics 06 Jul 2021 Telangana High court ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana High court judge accuses TS of 'bench hunting'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 6, 2021, 7:39 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 7:39 am IST
The issue arose in relation to the hearing of a petition filed over the use of Srisailam waters by Telangana for power generation
Telangana High Court. (PTI)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday refused to recuse himself from a case relating to Krishna waters and took exception to the demand made by the state government. The issue arose in relation to the hearing of a petition filed by two farmers from Andhra Pradesh over the use of Srisailam waters by the Telangana state for power generation.

The judge said the TS government’s plea for recusal was nothing but an attempt at “bench hunting”.

 

Justice Rao said, “Advocate General, how could you ask the judge to recuse, without justifying the request? Why do you want me to recuse myself from hearing the petition... what is the reason? This is unreasonable and in poor taste... We don’t expect the Advocate General’s office to make such an unreasonable request. You can’t seek judges’ recusal.”

The division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Rao and Justice Vinod Kumar was dealing with a petition filed by the two farmers challenging Government Order 34 issued by the TS government for use of Krishna water for power generation.

 

When the writ petition came up before the bench, Additional Advocate-General (AAG) J. Ramachandra Rao appealed to the bench that it should be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli as per the roster of sitting arrangements. Justice Rao said the bench would hear the matter during the post-lunch session.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkatramana appearing for the farmers said the plea should be heard by the same bench since the petition involved issues relating to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. As per roster, such matters are allocated to this bench, he stressed.

 

AAG Ramachandra Rao made a mention before the Chief Justice bench to hear the petition, as it was an inter–state water-related issue. The CJ declined the request of the AAG and made it clear that it will be heard by the roster bench.

After the lunch break, Justice Ramachandra Rao said the bench had got a clarification from the HC registry that it should hear the matter. Advocate-General B.S. Prasad immediately requested the judge to post it before the bench headed by the CJ.

“When the matter was clarified by the CJ office, how can it be conveyed to them to hear the matter,” the judge asked.

 

Thereon, the AG made an appeal requesting Justice Rao to recuse himself from hearing the writ petition. This was not agreed on by the judge. Finally, the AG dropped his request and the bench proceeded to hear the matter.

When Vedula Venkataramana, senior counsel appearing for petitioners, tried to explain the issue of water usage, Justice Rao questioned counsel as to how the petition was maintainable. The judge said the Supreme Court had in 2008 decided that the issues related to inter-state water disputes shall not be entertained by any court.

 

This ruling from the apex court related to the Atmalinga Reddy case that had challenged the awarding of the hydel power project at Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) to the relatives of then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy.

The apex court had made it clear that when the enactment was made by Parliament to deal with sensitive issues like river valley matters, such establishments are the only authority to deal with the issues. “Such disputes cannot be the subject matter of petition either in High Court under Article 226 or in this court under Article 32 of the Constitution,” the apex court had said.

 

Justice Rao Ramachandra Rao directed senior counsel Venkataramana to go through the SC orders in detail and come back to court on Tuesday.

AAG Ramachandra Rao tried to intervene and read the judgment of the apex court. Justice Ramachandra Rao stopped the AAG and cautioned him that when the Advocate-General was appearing in this matter, no one should try to come in or intervene, and asked the AAG to respect the office of Advocate General.

As the judge was giving information pertaining to the judgment, AAG Ramachandra Rao tried to explain further details of the verdict. At this stage, Justice Ramachandra Rao repeated that it was not correct on the part of AAG to represent in the matter when the AG was already appearing in the hearing.

 

The bench told all counsels concerned to go through the judgment and come prepared to the court on Tuesday for presenting their contentions.

...
Tags: telangana high court, krishna water, farmers petition, justice ramachandra rao, telangana, hydel power, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India records lowest daily rise in number of Covid cases in 111 days

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said. (Representational image)

Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

A visual from the meeting of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board. (Photo: Twitter/@BBMPCOMM)

Bengaluru's rare biotic ecosystems to be declared as heritage sites

BS Yediyurappa launchign the drive. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Karnataka govt hospitals in 114 most backward taluks to get oxygen concentrators



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Chirag announces 'aashirvaad yatra' from father's birth anniversary, Paras hits back

LJP leader Chirag Paswan at national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today

Uttarakhand CM designate Pushkar Singh Dhami with former chief minister TS Rawat, in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana BJP hopeful state MPs may get a chance in Union Cabinet rejig

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay was elevated as BJP state president and BJP men here feel either Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao or Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind might get a chance. (DC Image)

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham