Sharmila's party and much ado over a name

Y. S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s greets her supporters and well wishers in front of her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. (DC FIle)

Hyderabad: An interesting discussion is going on in political circles over the name of Y.S. Sharmila’s party, which is similar to the YSRC of her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The full name of the AP CM’s party is Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress. What is the expansion of YSRTP that will be launched on Thursday by Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s daughter?

Sharmila’s camp registered the party’s name as YSR Telangana Party and her followers call it YSRTP. In political discussions, YSR refers to the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy but some others read it as Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Telangana Party.

Fact is they registered the party’s name without any definition of YSR.

Deccan Chronicle asked party senior leader Indira Shobhan about the expansion of YSR: is it Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress or Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy? She replied that there is no definition for YSR as such. “It is only YSR, not like any of the cited names.”

Earlier, YSRC rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju complained to the Election Commission saying the AP ruling party registered itself as Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress. After that, YSRCP is mentioned in its letterhead and it is expanded as Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders asked how Sharmila named her party after Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. YSR was a Congressman and she should refrain from using his name for her party, they said.