Revant, others taking charge at TPCC on Wednesday; huge rally planned in city

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 6, 2021, 2:43 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 7:32 am IST
The appointment of a new TPCC led by a member of Parliament claims to have boosted the morale of the rank and file of the Congress
 Newly appointed TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The swearing-in ceremony for the new office-bearers of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will be a show of strength of the grand old party here on Wednesday, July 7.

Newly appointed TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy along with other office bearers, the election management committee, and the campaign committee will take charge at Gandhi Bhavan.

 

After the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the Congress has been facing major setbacks. Party MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders switched their loyalties either to the ruling TRS or the BJP.

During municipal elections, the party had a bitter experience as contestants were not available for several slots. The appointment of a new TPCC led by Revanth Reddy, a member of Parliament, claims to have boosted the morale of the rank and file of the Congress.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka PCC president D.K. Shiva Kumar, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, TS incharge Manickam Tagore and other leaders will attend the ceremony on Wednesday. A huge rally of Congress activists will be taken out in the city.

 

District Congress units have already conducted preparatory meetings for the swearing in ceremony. Covid-19 protocol will be adhered to by the Congress leaders, activists and frontal organisations while attending the ceremony.

A senior Congress leader said that due to the pandemic, all the participants will prefer SUVs instead of heavy vehicles. “The cadre is in a jubilant mood as the party is now under the dynamic leadership of Revanth Reddy,” he said.

The route map for the rally from the Peddamma temple to Gandhi Bhavan is ready. The new chief will offer prayers at the Peddamma temple before participating in the rally. The rally will pass through Jubilee Hills Check Post, LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Nagarjuna Circle, Care Hospital, Masab Tank, Vijaynagar Colony, Bazaar Ghat, Nampally Dargah and culminate at Gandhi Bhavan.

 

Besides Revanth Reddy, newly appointed working presidents, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaski Goud and election management committee chairman Damodar Raja Narasimha are among those who will take charge.  

Congress cadres have been invigorated and energised with the appointment of a new leadership for TPCC and are raring to put an end to KCR's misrule," said AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan while announcing the details of the Congress events for Wednesday.  

"While Sonia Gandhi has delivered Telangana, moved as she was by the sacrifices of Telangana activists and braving all odds, CM KCR has defeated the very purpose of statehood. Sonia Gandhi believed in a socially justified and empowered Telangana (Samajika Telangana) where people belonging to all sections get equal opportunities,” Dr Sravan said.

 

He said the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had turned Telangana state into their fiefdom and let down every household. “With new leadership at the helm in TPCC, the Telangana cadres are determined to put an end to the TRS rule and fulfill the aspirations of Sonia Gandhi by bringing the Congress back to power," said Dr Sravan.

Dr Sravan urged Congress cadres to follow discipline and Covid-appropriate behaviour during the rally. Lakhs of leaders and workers from all over Telangana are expected to participate in the rally, he said.

 

Tags: a revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


