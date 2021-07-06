Nation Politics 06 Jul 2021 CM Jagan seeks from ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan seeks from centre quick environmental clearance for RLIS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 6, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2021, 12:33 am IST
He pointed out to union environment minister Prakash Javadekar that the project does not involve any land acquisition
Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought early environmental clearance for the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), so that it could be completed at the earliest.

In support of his request, he pointed out to union environment minister Prakash Javadekar that the project does not involve any land acquisition, submergence of forest area or wildlife sanctuary, and is located more than 10 km away from the eco-sensitive zone.

 

In his letter to the union minister on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised that RLIS has been proposed only as a supplement of existing irrigation projects, like Telugu Ganga Project, Srisailam Right Branch Canal, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, KC Canal and the component that has been supplying drinking water to Chennai city.

He reminded that there is an allocation of 111 tmc ft by Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-1, as mentioned in paragraph 10 in 11th schedule of APR Act, 2014; which is to be drawn through Pothireddypadu head regulator from a level of +854 ft and above.

 

Referring to Telangana state generating hydel power and not allowing water level to build up at Srisailam reservoir, Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that unless water level reaches +854 ft, water cannot be drawn through gravity from Pothireddypadu for meeting the drinking water and irrigation needs of chronically drought-prone Ralayaseema region, Nellore and Prakasam districts or for continuing supply of drinking water to Chennai city.

The CM said as the Environmental Appraisal Committee is scheduled to meet on July 7 for dealing with the proposal for issue of prior environmental clearance to Ralayaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, they have uploaded the project’s DPR to Central Water Commission on June 30 in the stipulated pro-forma.

 

As such, Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the union minister to issue necessary instructions for sanctioning of environmental clearance for RLIS at an early date. He also sought directions to the Department of Environment for issuing the required amendment to the existing environmental clearances as noted supra and permit execution of project works.

In this context, the Chief Minister pointed out that any delay will adversely affect the interests of AP.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, rayalaseema lift irrigation, prakash javadekar, wildlife sanctuary, land acquisition, eco-sensitive zone, srisailam, drinking water, chennai
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

There are 5.45 lakh job cards in the district, however only nearly 3.73 lakhs job cards are in activation. Representational Image (PTI)

DWMA breaks own record, provides 100.33 lakh working days under NREGS

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar. (Twitter)

Two farmers accuse TRS MLA of building his ‘palace’ on their land

Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)

Ties with TN to be hit if AP fails to release 15 tmc ft water to Chennai

Such blatant misuse of the government largesse has occurred due to RWAs, local politicians and field staff of water board joining hands. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Malaysian Township skimming money off residents over water charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Top BJP leaders discuss preparations for assembly polls in 5 states in 2022

BJP National President JP Nadda at a meeting with party's National General Secretaries at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @BJP4India)

TDP slams Andhra govt for misleading people with 'false' COVID vaccination figures

A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp, amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI/File)

TMC writes to PM seeking solicitor general's removal over meeting with Suvendu

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. (Photo:PTI)

Neither PM nor BJP interested in conceding statehood demand of Pondy: Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham