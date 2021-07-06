CM Jagan seeks from centre quick environmental clearance for RLIS

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought early environmental clearance for the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), so that it could be completed at the earliest.

In support of his request, he pointed out to union environment minister Prakash Javadekar that the project does not involve any land acquisition, submergence of forest area or wildlife sanctuary, and is located more than 10 km away from the eco-sensitive zone.

In his letter to the union minister on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised that RLIS has been proposed only as a supplement of existing irrigation projects, like Telugu Ganga Project, Srisailam Right Branch Canal, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, KC Canal and the component that has been supplying drinking water to Chennai city.

He reminded that there is an allocation of 111 tmc ft by Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-1, as mentioned in paragraph 10 in 11th schedule of APR Act, 2014; which is to be drawn through Pothireddypadu head regulator from a level of +854 ft and above.

Referring to Telangana state generating hydel power and not allowing water level to build up at Srisailam reservoir, Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that unless water level reaches +854 ft, water cannot be drawn through gravity from Pothireddypadu for meeting the drinking water and irrigation needs of chronically drought-prone Ralayaseema region, Nellore and Prakasam districts or for continuing supply of drinking water to Chennai city.

The CM said as the Environmental Appraisal Committee is scheduled to meet on July 7 for dealing with the proposal for issue of prior environmental clearance to Ralayaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, they have uploaded the project’s DPR to Central Water Commission on June 30 in the stipulated pro-forma.

As such, Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the union minister to issue necessary instructions for sanctioning of environmental clearance for RLIS at an early date. He also sought directions to the Department of Environment for issuing the required amendment to the existing environmental clearances as noted supra and permit execution of project works.

In this context, the Chief Minister pointed out that any delay will adversely affect the interests of AP.