CM in Kadapa district on Thursday, Friday

Kadapa: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Kadapa district on July 8 and 9.

As per the official schedule, he would arrive at Bhakarapuram Helipad in Pulivendula at 1.45pm on Thursday after participating in the YSR Farmers Day programme at Rayadurgam, Anantapur district.

After arrival, he will take rest until 2.10 pm at his home in Pulivendula. Then he would launchan integrated sports complex there and do the unveiling of plaques of various development projects. He will reach Idupulapaya at 3.50 pm.

He would pay tributes at Rajasekhar Reddy tomb at YSR Ghat and stay at Idupulapaya for the night.

On Friday, he would arrive at Badvel at 10.15 am. He would participate in some locally organised events. He would reach Kadapa at 1.45 pm.

The CM will participate in various events in Kadapa and then depart from there for Vijayawada at 5pm. District collector Chevuru Harikiran, along with district officials of various departments, reviewed the progress of works related to various development activities on Monday, in view of the CM’s impending tour of the district.