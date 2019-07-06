Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  SLA Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SLA LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Politics 06 Jul 2019 Will 'rip apart ...
Nation, Politics

Will 'rip apart' those spreading rift rumours with brother Tejashwi; Tej Pratap

ANI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Less than a week after Lok Sabha election results were announced, Tej Pratap had blamed 'Arjun' Tejashwi for the RJD's drubbing.
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI)
 Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap has threatened to "rip apart" those spreading rumours on a "rift" between him and brother Tejashwi while likening himself to Lord Krishna and his brother to Arjun from Mahabharata.

"Tejashwi is busy with some work, so Arjun (Tejashwi) has sent Krishna (Tej) to be where Yashodha (Rabri Devi) is. There have been many rumours on the relationship of Arjun and Krishna on social media. People are making false claims that there is no connection left between them, the brothers have split up... but I will rip apart such people (dhar ke cheer denge). Whosoever will come between Krishna and Arjun will have to bear the wrath of 'Sudarshan Chakra' of Shri Krishna," he said while addressing the party's foundation day in Ranchi on Friday.

 

At the gathering, Tej Pratap appealed to his party workers to move aside and allow women to come forward.

Reiterating his father Lalu's vision to take women ahead, Tej Pratap told his party workers, "Please get aside and let women come forward. If women have to progress, they have to be in front. Wherever my program is held, I make women sit in the front, like my father used to do."

Less than a week after Lok Sabha election results were announced, Tej Pratap had blamed 'Arjun' Tejashwi for the RJD's drubbing. The party failed to secure even a single seat in Bihar, while BJP-led National Democratic Alliance bagged 39 of the 40 seats and Congress won one seat.

Asserting that the RJD needs an honest review not blame game, Tej Pratap had advised his brother to give tickets to only eligible candidates with a clean image in the 2020 Assembly elections.

...
Tags: tej pratap yadav, lalu prasad, tejashwi, rift, bihar
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Jemadei and her family have occupied a government land and villagers wanted to construct a temple on it. A scuffle broke out between the family and villagers, during which one of the locals had attacked Jemadei with an axe and she died on the spot,' Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Rabi Narayan Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, two injured over land dispute in Odisha's Deogarh

Expressing gratitude for having placed faith in him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he was 'deeply honoured' to be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar 'deeply honoured' to be elected to RS from 'vibrant' Gujarat

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi to appear before Patna court today in defamation case

Singh expressed his disappointment by terming Rahul's resignation as 'unfortunate'. (Photo: File)

Punjab CM wants 'young, dynamic leader' as Rahul's replacement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Italian luxury brand to allow customers to virtually try on shoes

A built-in photo feature lets people capture themselves "wearing" the models that speak to them and share their snaps via text, email, or social media. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Kangana Ranaut nails daredevil look in her next action film, Dhaakad; check out

Kangana Ranaut's first look in Dhaakad. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Third-gen BMW X6 revealed: Coupe-SUV looks sportier than before

New X6 is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.
 

Big-name Apple AirPods alternative launched with noise-canceling

With the refreshed WF-1000XM3, Sony has added improved noise cancelling as well as a longer battery life in comparison to its previous WF-1000X earphones.
 

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 

Heart-breaking story behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

The cow had recently lost her newborn calf. It was hit by a vehicle on the road a few days back and the calf eventually succumbed to its injuries. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi to launch BJP membership drive in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday to launch BJP's membership drive. It is considered his second visit after a meticulous win in the Lok Sabha polls that took place this year. (Photo: File)

'No relevance to Bengal culture, used to beat people': Amartya Sen on 'Jai Shri Ram'

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Friday said that 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is nowadays used 'to beat up people' across the country and has no association with Bengali culture. (Photo: File)

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours. (Photo: File)

Fuel prices hiked day after Centre announces additional excise duty, cess

Fuel prices were revised across the country on Saturday, a day after the announcement of additional excise duty and cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel. (Representational Image)

No proposals to boost the confidence of distressed farmers: H D Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham