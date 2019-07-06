Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

PM Modi to launch BJP membership drive in Varanasi today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 6, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, BJP working president J P Nadda and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will receive him.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday to launch BJP's membership drive. It is considered his second visit after a meticulous win in the Lok Sabha polls that took place this year. (Photo: File)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday to launch BJP's membership drive. It is considered his second visit after a meticulous win in the Lok Sabha polls that took place this year.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach Varanasi around 10 am. Catering to which, he will inaugurate a statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the airport of the temple town.

 

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, BJP working president J P Nadda and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will receive him. This will be followed by a tree-plantation drive.

PM Modi mentioned his schedule on Twitter where he stated that at 11.30 am he would address the membership drive programme.

Later in the day, PM would visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal, which is situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, a cultural landmark of the city. “It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage,” he tweeted.

However, PM Modi’s BJP membership drive launch coincides with the birth anniversary of the party's founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said, “Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a towering leader blessed with a penchant for serving the people. He underlined the importance of education for the youth. Dr. Mookerjee’s patriotism, courage & sacrifice is an inspiration to millions in this country. I bow to him on his jayanti.”

Rajnath Singh will also participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

Promoting the drive, BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding a minimum of 20 per cent more workers during the membership drive, which will end on August 11. "Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form," Chouhan said in a statement.

The Prime Minister visited Varanasi on May 27 to thank the people of his constituency after he won the national election by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin rise by nearly a lakh votes compared to 2014, when he defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal by over three lakh votes.

