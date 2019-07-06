Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; India need 265 runs to win
 LIVE !  :  In the affordable housing sector, the government has kept the promise it made last term: to create more demand and make housing available for all by 2022. Union Budget 2019: Reforming tenancy law will help rental housing market
 
Nation Politics 06 Jul 2019 Not aware of showcau ...
Nation, Politics

Not aware of showcause notice by BJP to son Akash: Kailash Vijayvargiya

PTI
Published Jul 6, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 7:06 pm IST
There have been contrasting statements by party leaders on the notice.
Akash had assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on June 26 during an argument over razing of a dilapidated building, which was caught on camera. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 Akash had assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on June 26 during an argument over razing of a dilapidated building, which was caught on camera. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Bhopal: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday expressed ignorance about the party issuing any show-cause notice to his MLA son Akash for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore last month.

There have been contrasting statements by party leaders on the notice.

 

While Madhya Pradesh BJP president had Thursday said that no decision was taken on the matter, a senior national leader had asserted that a notice was issued. When asked Saturday whether any such notice has been issued to the MLA, Satyendra Bhushan Singh, office secretary of the state BJP, said, "Nothing like that, at least in my knowledge." The issue of imminent action against Akash came up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday disapproved of his conduct and language. BJP leaders have feigned ignorance whether any notice has been served to Akash asking him to explain his conduct.

Akash had assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on June 26 during an argument over razing of a dilapidated building, which was caught on camera. He is currently out on bail. "I don't know about it. I (just) reached here (Bhopal) from Delhi but I read in newspapers that Akash was served something," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters when asked about the show-cause notice against his son.

In reply to a question whether he scolded Akash over the incident, the Vijayvargiya senior said that he had done whatever he was supposed to do as a father. "Dantna (reprimanding) and 'samjhana'... I don't want to discuss it publicly," he added. When asked about Akash not seen in public after the prime minister's statement, his father said, "Ask him. He will be here to attend the state Assembly session (on July 8)."

 After his release from jail, Akash was given a hero's welcome by some BJP workers. Though he remained unapologetic over the act, Akash had said that he would try to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence while raising public issues in future.

...
Tags: narendra modi, kailash vijayvargiya, akash vijayvargiya
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Jaipur City is an exceptional example of a late medieval trade town in South Asia. (Photo: ANI)

Pink City Jaipur now in UNESCO World Heritage Site list

Photo: Reprersentaional image

Aligarh: Man reciting Bhagwadgita at home assaulted; two arrested

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka appeared to have gone into a minority with 11 of the MLAs belonging to the two parties quitting the Assembly as the crisis deepened for the ruling dispensation. (Photo: File)

Amid MLAs resignation, Karnataka Cong incharge KC Venugopal rushes to Delhi

The state government has floated a most unscientific way of lifting water 450 km to Bengaluru despite our protest since the past 20 days, 'Nagarika Hitarakshaka Vedike member Janardhan Pai said' on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Sharavathi water to B'luru: 'Bandh' called on July 10 to protest K'taka govt plan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Soldiers make human shield to protect Amarnath Yatris from falling stones

The videos shared by ITBP show soldiers braving falling stones under a high altitude waterfall so that the yatris are able to pass through easily. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 

5 times Ranveer Singh proved that he is the next 'serial kisser' after Emraan Hashmi

Ranveer Singh's birthday falls on International Kissing Day. (Photo: Instagram)
 

5.4-inch iPhone is Apple’s brightest decision in years

Apple said to be launching a 5.4-inch OLED iPhone with premium specifications.
 

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh mobbed by street urchins and here's what happened next

Rakul Preet Singh. (Video: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

2019 Renault Duster prices to start from Rs 8 lakh; launch on 8 July

Duster facelift variants include RxE, RxS and RxZ.
 

Forget Huawei Mate X! Apple launching foldable iPad with 5G

IHS Market claims that Apple is working on a foldable device of its own and it isn’t a smartphone but an iPad. (Foldable News)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amid MLAs resignation, Karnataka Cong incharge KC Venugopal rushes to Delhi

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka appeared to have gone into a minority with 11 of the MLAs belonging to the two parties quitting the Assembly as the crisis deepened for the ruling dispensation. (Photo: File)

Congress-JD(S) combo in Karnataka in turmoil as 11 MLAs resign

The Karnataka assembly has 224-legislators comprising 79 of the Congress, 37 of the JDS and 105 of the BJP. (Photo: Twitter)

Oppn leaders slam Union Budget 2019-20, call it 'disappointing'

The Opposition leaders criticised the Union government for presenting a business-as-usual Budget by the Modi-led government on Friday. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu: MDMK chief Vaiko files nomination for RS polls

On July 1, the DMK had announced names of its three nominees for the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

Shah's push for digital membership made BJP world's largest party: Nadda

BJP Working President JP Nadda on Saturday commended the digital push given by party president Amit Shah for making BJP the world's largest party. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham