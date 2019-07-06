Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jul 2019 Congress-JD(S) combo ...
Nation, Politics

Congress-JD(S) combo in Karnataka in turmoil as 11 MLAs resign

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 6, 2019, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
The Karnataka assembly has 224-legislators comprising and the ruling coalition needs 113 members to be in the government.
The Karnataka assembly has 224-legislators comprising 79 of the Congress, 37 of the JDS and 105 of the BJP. (Photo: Twitter)
 The Karnataka assembly has 224-legislators comprising 79 of the Congress, 37 of the JDS and 105 of the BJP. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: The rickety coalition between the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular in Karnataka was thrown into further turmoil on Saturday when Speaker Ramesh Kumar confirmed that 11 legislators of the ruling alliance had put in their papers.

Eight Congress and three JDS lawmakers met the Assembly Speaker on Saturday to resign.

 

Speaker Ramesh Kumar said, "I have told my office to acknowledge the 11 resignations. Tomorrow is a leave, so I will see them on Monday."

The Karnataka Assembly has 224 legislators comprising 79 of the Congress, 37 of the JDS and 105 of the BJP. The ruling coalition needs 113 members to be in the government.

Congress-JDS MLAs B C Patil, H Vishvanath, Narayan Gowda, Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, Gopalaiah, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Pratap Gowda Patil submitted their resignations to the Speaker's secretary. 

"I have come to submit my resignation," Congress legislator Ramalinga Reddy told news agency ANI. "I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I felt neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he added.

After the resignations, the JDS-Congress coalition's strength falls to 105. The coalition has the support of an independent legislator and a BSP MLA.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Congress firefighter D K Shivakumar had called an emergency meeting of legislators and corporators on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

The crisis comes at a time when state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao is travelling and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is on a private visit to the United States.

Earlier, Shivakumar had said the coalition would continue. "Nobody will resign. I have met them," the Congress leader told reporters.

On Monday, two Congress legislators Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned bringing the ruling JDS-Congress coalition down to 116.

Anand Singh resigned over a land deal between the state government and JSW Steel in his home district of Ballari, The Indian Express reported.

Jarkiholi gave no reason in his resignation letter. He had distanced himself from the party ever since he was dropped from the cabinet. He skipped party meetings and held meetings with other MLAs believed to be unhappy with the Congress.

Karnataka BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa has maintained his party has nothing to do with the resignations. He said if the government falls, the BJP should be invited to form one.

Tags: karanataka, congress, jds
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


