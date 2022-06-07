Nation Politics 06 Jun 2022 Nadda tells party le ...
Nadda tells party leaders to strengthen it in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 7, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jun 7, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Out of the 10,000 Shakti Kendras for the BJP in AP, nearly 2,500 were not having local committees and felt the need to set them up
BJP national president JP Nadda (PTI photo)
 BJP national president JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Vijayawada: BJP national president JP Nadda called upon its leaders and activists to strengthen the party in AP to make it triumphant in the 2024 assembly polls.

On a visit of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, he addressed the Shakti Kendra Pramukhs and underlined the importance of the party reaching out to the people booth-wise.He noted that AP was having 46,000 polling booths. Out of the 10,000 Shakti Kendras for the BJP in AP, nearly 2,500 were not having local committees and felt the need to set them up.

 

While addressing the intellectuals, he dwelt at length on the achievements of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years. The extent of the poor in the country has come down to 10 per cent from 22 in these eight years, he said.

Nadda said the Indian GDP registered a growth of 8.7 as per latest reckoning, against the US GDP of 4.6 per cent. India’s per capita income has gone up to 1.5 lakh while the GDP growth doubled and exports witnessed a record growth. He said that India’s economy has, by now, crossed the three trillion dollar mark.

 

AP BJP president Somu Veerraju said. “We shall set up Shakti Kendras in every polling booth area as part of the efforts to make the BJP an alternative power-centre in AP politics. We will fight against anti-people policies and family rule, up to the polling booth level.”

He said Prime Minister Modi has been developing AP since 2014. After the bircuation, there was no capital city despite the state having plenty of natural resources. Modi had ensured development for  Gujarat and UP through the state BJP governments.

BJP national secretary Purandeswari said the BJP was having a unique character compared with other political parties as it worked on the basis of an ideology and a plan of action.

 

...
