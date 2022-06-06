Nation Politics 06 Jun 2022 CM Jagan pushes for ...
CM Jagan pushes for faster land surveys in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 6, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2022, 7:38 am IST
This was the first time in 100 years that such a survey was being taken up, aimed at resolving land disputes
 Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has directed revenue officials to complete the comprehensive land survey as per schedule so that it would help resolve all land disputes in the state.

The CM chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of works on the implementation of Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Scheme with the officials on Monday.

 

This was the first time in 100 years that such a survey was being taken up, aimed at resolving land disputes, some of them pending for decades. The CM asked the officials to procure equipment like drones, rovers, survey stones, etc to conduct the land survey. 

“Recruit the staff and procure technical equipment in order to do the survey in an expeditious manner,” he said.

The officials briefed the CM on the ongoing survey and the progress so far.

Revenue minister Dharnamana Prasada, panchayat raj minister Budi Muthyala, forest minister Ramachandra Reddy and several top officials were present.

 

CM VISIT: The chief minister will visit Guntur on Tuesday to attend several programmes. He will arrive at Chuttugunta Centre around 10.40am and flag off the tractors and harvesters under the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme between 10.45am and 11.30am. He will proceed to the Jindal plant at Kondaveedu in Palnadu district around 12 noon and unveil the model of Haritha Nagarams near the plant. Later, he will unveil the pylon of the Jindal waste-to- energy plant and inaugurate the plant. Thereafter, he will reach back to Tadepalli around 1pm.

 

