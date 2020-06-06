74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Politics 06 Jun 2020 'Priyanka Twitt ...
Nation, Politics

'Priyanka Twitter Vadra' not national leader, couldn't even help Rahul win: Maurya

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2020, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2020, 6:19 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani of the BJP in his pocket borough of Amethi in 2019 polls.
File image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (AP)
 File image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (AP)

Lucknow: Taking a swipe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said social media projects her as a "prominent national leader" but she could not even ensure victory of her brother and then party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Seeking to downplay the impact of Priyanka Gandhi in the state politics, Maurya said, "I do not take her seriously.... We have already named her 'Priyanka Twitter Vadra'. She only tweets for 2-3 days and the media remains busy and social media shows her as a prominent national leader."

 

"But everyone knows when she came to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections hoping that she would make her brother the prime minister, she could not even ensure his victory," he told PTI.

Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani of the BJP in his pocket borough of Amethi in the 2019 elections.

The deputy chief minister said the Congress has lost its base in Uttar Pradesh and does not have any leader except those looking for just "photo opportunities".

He said Priyanka Gandhi has been critical of policies of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation only because she looks at the BJP-ruled state "from a negative point of view".

Referring to a tweet by her flagging problems faced by migrant labourers returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Maurya said, "Congress does not want to see (what is happening in) Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is suffering from 'drishti dosh' (vision disorder). Congress leaders, be it Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or any other, should get their eyes tested properly."

"If they (Congress) want to see everything in a wrong manner because the BJP is ruling Uttar Pradesh...see it from a negative point of view and level allegations on (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-ji and Yogi-ji, then there is no cure to it. I can only suggest that they should consult a good doctor and wear good quality spectacles," he added.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, congress twitter, congress leader rahul gandhi, amethi, keshav prasad maurya
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi


Latest From Nation

Nehru Zoological Park (Twitter)

Website to book e-ticket for nehru zoo park

Representational image (PTI)

Places of worship set to reopen on Monday

The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal (left) speak to the media persons after offering prayers on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2020. The Indian military's June 1984 assault on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, called Operation Blue Star, was aimed at flushing out militants holed up inside demanding an independent Sikh homeland. The struggle culminated in the deadly storming of the Golden Temple, Sikhism's holiest shrine. (AFP)

Akal Takht jathedar: Sikhs will accept Khalistan if government offers it

Indian soldiers keep watch at India-China border. (AFP)

India, China continuing to engage through diplomatic, military channels: Indian Army



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akal Takht jathedar: Sikhs will accept Khalistan if government offers it

The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal (left) speak to the media persons after offering prayers on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2020. The Indian military's June 1984 assault on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, called Operation Blue Star, was aimed at flushing out militants holed up inside demanding an independent Sikh homeland. The struggle culminated in the deadly storming of the Golden Temple, Sikhism's holiest shrine. (AFP)

PM Modi's vocal for local slogan to divert attention from real issues: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

MVA government in Maharashtra will complete its full term, says NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the video conference.

P Chidambaram attacks Modi government for discontinuing RBI Bonds scheme

File image of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham