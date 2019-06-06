Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jun 2019 VVIP, Not 5 VIP: Cla ...
Nation, Politics

VVIP, Not 5 VIP: Clarification on Sharad Pawar seat row at PM's oath ceremony

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 9:35 am IST
The clarification was issued after contrary media reports and media queries received by the President's office, Malik explained in tweet.
Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row. (Photo: File)
 Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan has clarified on Wednesday on a controversy over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's seating at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony. Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row.

In a tweet, Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind stated that Pawar's seat was designated in the first row of the VVIP section and not fifth. He also said that Pawar's party members may have confused V for VIP with Roman numeral 5 (V).

 

"At the swearing-in ceremony on May 30, Sharad Pawar was invited to the "V section", where the most senior guests sat. Even within "V", he had a labelled first row seat. Somebody in his office may have confused V (for VVIP) for the Roman V (five)," Malik said in a tweet.

The clarification was issued after contrary media reports and media queries received by the President's office, Malik explained in another tweet.

As per various media reports, Sharad Pawar's party was miffed over seat allotment being contrary to protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second term on May 30 at a grand-ceremony organised in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

...
Tags: sharad pawar, ncp, narendra modi, oath taking, ashok malik
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

It will be the first public meeting for Modi after his spectacular victory and for Rahul, it will be first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala this weekend at same time

The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said. (Representational Image)

Delhi cop lied to accident victim, files complaint after 10 months

DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test. (Photo: File)

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

'Request Honourable PM Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world,' he tweeted. (Photo: File)

TN CM deletes tweet urging PM to include Tamil as optional language in other states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Salman Khan slaps his own bodyguard at 'Bharat' special screening

Salman Khan.
 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test. (Photo: File)

TMC worker killed in Cooch Behar, party leader blames BJP

Relatives mourning the killing of TMC leader in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

Centre reconstitutes eight cabinet committees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others. (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath on 3-day visit to Delhi, may meet Rahul Gandhi

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Make Tamil compulsory in Central govt offices: MK Stalin

DMK president M. K. Stalin paying floral tributes to Quaid-e-Millath at the Big Mosque in Triplicane on the occasion of the 124th birth anniversary of the revered Muslim leader on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham