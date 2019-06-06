Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jun 2019 TMC worker killed in ...
Nation, Politics

TMC worker killed in Cooch Behar, party leader blames BJP

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Following the death of Rahaman, a local TMC leader accused a BJP leader of being complacent to the crime along with his other associates.
Relatives mourning the killing of TMC leader in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)
 Relatives mourning the killing of TMC leader in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

Cooch Behar: A TMC worker identified as Ajijar Rahaman was killed in Cooch Behar on Wednesday, making it the second such incident in the state this week.

Following the death of Rahaman, a local TMC leader accused a BJP leader of being complacent to the crime along with his other associates.

 

"Azhar Ali, a member of BJP and some other people beat up and killed Ajijar Rahaman," he said.

BJP, however, refuted the charges and asserted that the murder took place due to a personal issue.

Nisith Pramanik, BJP MP from Cooch Behar, said, "A personal issue was the cause of the incident, TMC is trying to politicise it. The deceased's family itself is saying it was due to personal reasons, no BJP worker has any role in it."

This comes two days after TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area.

Kundu was the TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum municipality area under Nimta Police station.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with Kundu's death.

...
Tags: tmc, bjp, death, murder, ajijar rahaman
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test. (Photo: File)

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

'Request Honourable PM Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world,' he tweeted. (Photo: File)

TN CM deletes tweet urging PM to include Tamil as optional language across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others. (Photo: File)

Centre reconstitutes eight cabinet committees

As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realized that when she was drunk, Swapnil Badodia and his friend forced themselves on her during the night. (Representational Image)

25-year-old air hostess raped by friend, his roommates in Mumbai; 1 arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre reconstitutes eight cabinet committees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others. (Photo: File)

Kamal Nath on 3-day visit to Delhi, may meet Rahul Gandhi

MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Make Tamil compulsory in Central govt offices: MK Stalin

DMK president M. K. Stalin paying floral tributes to Quaid-e-Millath at the Big Mosque in Triplicane on the occasion of the 124th birth anniversary of the revered Muslim leader on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

No one wants to sacrifice post in JD(S)

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and son and Mandya JD(S) candidate Nikhil in a file photo.

No new chief! BJP stands by BS Yeddyurappa

BJP leaders and workers welcome newly elected party MPs from the state at a function at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham