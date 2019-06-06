Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Quoting figures from the recently released NEET results, he accused the government of spoiling the dreams of Tamil Nadu students.
DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Following the announcement of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam result, DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test.

In a statement released by his party on Wednesday, Stalin was quoted expressing shock on the central government not paying heed to the exemption demand.

 

"It is really shocking that BJP let Central government is not considering the demand despite our state assembly having passed resolution on the exemption from NEET exam", he said.

"Almost 75 thousand students have failed in the exam. A 17-year teenager from Tirupur committed suicide by hanging herself at her house as she was upset on not being able to qualify though she managed to score 490 out of 500 in 12th board examination. Another student Vaishya committed suicide by self-immolation in Thanjavur district. The central government is spoiling the dreams of Tamil Nadu students which is unacceptable," read the statement by DMK.

The party also stated that in the forthcoming parliamentary session, DMK parliamentarians will raise the demand of exemption from NEET in the parliament and will try to find the right solution.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the results and scorecard of NEET 2019.

Nalin Khandelwal of Rajasthan bagged 701 out of 720 marks to emerge as the all- India topper. Bhavik Bansal of Delhi secured the second position while Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured the third position.

The NEET is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges.

Tags: m k stalin, dmk, neet, exemption, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


