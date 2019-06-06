Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jun 2019 Please leave politic ...
Nation, Politics

Please leave politics out of my Eid celebrations: Omar to NC leaders

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
Omar Abdullah asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for forthcoming J&K Assembly election on the occasion of Eid.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File)
 National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid.

"When you use the open access of Eid to bring a delegation to my home to lobby for your assembly mandate you aren't doing yourself any favours," Abdullah, a former chief minister, tweeted.

 

He asked his party leaders to keep politics out of Eid celebrations. "Please leave the politics out of my celebrations for a couple of days," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President's rule as the last elected government of the PDP-BJP coalition fell in June last year after the ruling party at the Centre pulled out. Election to the Assembly is expected in autumn this year.

...
Tags: omar abdullah, nc, jammu and kashmir, eid, assembly elections
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Jaishankar would call on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and meet his counterpart Tandi Dorji. (Photo: File)

Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday: MEA

Saroj Kumar Meher forced a junior engineer of the PWD of Belpada block to do 100 sit-ups in public. (Photo: Representational)

BJD legislator forces PWD engineer to do sit-ups for poor road construction

‘Good is news is the factors that aid the progress of monsoon, including south-westerly winds and Somali jet stream, are gradually becoming active,

Monsoon may take longer to reach Delhi, normal rainfall likely: IMD

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and officials from various government departments. (Photo: ANI)

Piyush Goyal asks industry leaders to become globally competitive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In video: Sunny Leone uses F-word at Salman Khan's Bharat screening; find out why

Sunny Leone.
 

Dubai-based Indian man installs hand pumps in poor Pak district: report

Joginder Singh Salaria set up nearly 62 water pumps in Tharparkar district with the help of local social workers after knowing the plight of the area through social media. (Photo: Facebook/ Salaria)
 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
 

In a first, Israel PM Netanyahu appoints first gay minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday tapped Amir Ohana as acting justice minister, the first openly gay minister in the country's history. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join ruling TRS in Telangana

Reddy was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. (Photo: Facebook)

'Certain problems' in SAARC: Jaishankar hints at Pakistan

'SAARC has certain problems. I think we all know what it is, even if you were to put terrorism issue aside. There are issues related to connectivity and trade. If you look at why BIMSTEC leaders were invited for the PM's swearing-in because we see energy, mindset and possibility in it,' S Jaishankar said. (Photo: ANI)

MP CM Kamal Nath meets PM Modi

Kamal Nath and PM Modi had traded charges against each other during the election campaign. (Photo: ANI)

Narrow escape for passengers as bus catches fire in Andhra's Kurnool

The bus was headed from Hyderabad to Bangalore and was engulfed in fire and reduced to ashes near Enugumarri village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra CM Reddy announces 'Rytu Bharosa', discards TDP era farmer scheme

'Rytu Bharosa' scheme to be launched on 15th October. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham