Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jun 2019 Narrow escape for pa ...
Nation, Politics

Narrow escape for passengers as bus catches fire in Andhra's Kurnool

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
All 20 passengers made a quick escape before the bus caught fire and no causalities were reported.
The bus was headed from Hyderabad to Bangalore and was engulfed in fire and reduced to ashes near Enugumarri village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
 The bus was headed from Hyderabad to Bangalore and was engulfed in fire and reduced to ashes near Enugumarri village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Kurnool: A private Yellow Travels bus heading from Hyderabad to Bangalore was engulfed in fire and reduced to ashes near Enugumarri village of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.

All the 20 passengers made a quick escape before the bus caught fire and no causalities were reported.

 

By the time police personnel and fire extinguisher personnel reached the spot, the bus was completely reduced to ashes.

The police said that they have filed a case against the bus agency and will be further investigating the case.

The bus driver immediately stopped the bus when the passengers sitting at the backside complained about a burning smell.

Within a few minutes of passengers getting down the bus, flames spread all over the bus and their belongings were burnt into ashes.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, bus fire, kurnool, private bus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File)

Please leave the politics out of my Eid celebrations: Omar to NC leaders

Sources said Reddy is also slated to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Modi on June 15. (Photo: ANI)

Jaganmohan Reddy to accompany PM Modi to Tirumala Temple

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

'SAARC has certain problems. I think we all know what it is, even if you were to put terrorism issue aside. There are issues related to connectivity and trade. If you look at why BIMSTEC leaders were invited for the PM's swearing-in because we see energy, mindset and possibility in it,' S Jaishankar said. (Photo: ANI)

'Certain problems' in SAARC: Jaishankar hints at Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
 

In a first, Israel PM Netanyahu appoints first gay minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday tapped Amir Ohana as acting justice minister, the first openly gay minister in the country's history. (Photo: File)
 

‘Marry’ a local for a day in Amsterdam

June 5 2019, witnessed a mass fake wedding between tourists and Amsterdammers. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

'Avengers' star Chris Evans slams homophobic men planning straight pride parade

Chris Evans. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Andhra CM Reddy announces 'Rytu Bharosa', discards TDP era farmer scheme

'Rytu Bharosa' scheme to be launched on 15th October. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift: Shiv Sena

Reiterating its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that 'Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift'. (Photo: File)

People will beat us, if we won't fulfil Ram Temple promise this time: Shiv Sena

RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, has repeatedly called for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on internal security

Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism. (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear mining baron Janardhana Reddy's plea to travel to Ballari on Friday

He sought the apex court's permission to visit Ballari as he has been barred by judicial order from visiting his home district. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham