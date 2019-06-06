Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jun 2019 MeT Dept warns of th ...
Nation, Politics

MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said IMD. (Photo: File I Representational)
 Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said IMD. (Photo: File I Representational)

New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weather forecasting agency predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

 

Gangetic West Bengal, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to witness heavy downpour.

In the northern states, heat wave conditions will prevail in many parts. Severe heat wave is expected in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions is expected in isolated pockets over east Rajasthan. Heat wave conditions is expected in isolated pockets over south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," as stated by IMD in its all India weather warning bulletin on Thursday.

Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over southeast and southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia Coast, Maldives-Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

...
Tags: thunderstorm, imd, met, warning
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Former civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel. (Photo: File)

Praful Patel seeks another date to depose before ED in airline seat scam case

In the video, the cop is trying to explain Veer Singh Bhuria, a Congress lawmaker that he issued challan as the motorcyclist was triple-riding without a number plate but Bhuria goes on to support the lawbreakers. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Watch: Congress lawmaker argues with cop performing duty

He said the government has kept alive and perhaps even strengthened expectation of change in India. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

People have recognised India's stature has risen in last 5 yrs: Jaishankar

Based on a complaint filed by a man named Arjun, the police have arrested two people, including the woman's father, Virpal. (Representational Image)

UP man drugs, throws 22-year-old daughter in canal; arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are world's deadly serial killers

Here are some of the most notorious serial killers of the past decades. (Representational Image)
 

Ivanka Trump trolled for her visit to Hague; find out here

Ivanka Trump inadvertently went viral on Wednesday with a tweet where she announced she was 'en route to the Hague!,' a city on the west coast of the Netherlands best known for housing the International Criminal Court and the United Nations' International Court of Justice. (Photo: File)
 

Glanza will be the first Toyota car in India to get Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Glanza’s infotainment system will be called Smart Playcast.
 

Watch: Salman Khan slaps his own bodyguard at 'Bharat' special screening

Salman Khan.
 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Watch: Congress lawmaker argues with cop performing duty

In the video, the cop is trying to explain Veer Singh Bhuria, a Congress lawmaker that he issued challan as the motorcyclist was triple-riding without a number plate but Bhuria goes on to support the lawbreakers. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Bangladeshi actress joins BJP, remains silent when asked about citizenship

Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh was handed over the BJP flag as she joined the party in presence of the party president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

VVIP, Not 5 VIP: Clarification on Sharad Pawar seat row at PM's oath ceremony

Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row. (Photo: File)

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test. (Photo: File)

TMC worker killed in Cooch Behar, party leader blames BJP

Relatives mourning the killing of TMC leader in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham