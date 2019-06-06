Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 06 Jun 2019 Kashmir will not be ...
Nation, Politics

Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift: Shiv Sena

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
The party also heaped praises at Home Minister Amit Shah for taking up the issue of delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.
Reiterating its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that 'Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift'. (Photo: File)
 Reiterating its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that 'Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Reiterating its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that "Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift".

Shiv Sena in its editorial mouthpiece Saamna stated, "The population of Muslims in the valley is 68.35 per cent, while Hindus make up to 28.45 per cent of the total strength in the state. This does not mean Kashmir will be given to Muslims as a 'gift'. They are Indians, too, and the laws of the country must be extended to them. For this, Article 370 must be abrogated"

 

Article 370 protects and grants special status to the sovereignty of the state and gives it the power to make a separate set of laws to be applied for its governance.

The party also heaped praises at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking up the issue of delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah on June 4 held a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the long-pending issue of delimitation of constituencies.

"The time is changing now as Amit Shah has given priority to the Kashmir issue. Shah has made his intentions clear by holding a meeting in Delhi to discuss the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. Delimitation was also discussed in the meeting. It will not be easy but it is good that Amit Shah is showing the intent," it read.

"Politics in the state has so far been played in the pressure to keep the Muslim population happy. The delimitation is opposed so that no Hindu Chief Minister is ever elected," it added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 4 said that it was considering to hold the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, the dates of which will be announced after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra.

...
Tags: shiv sena, kashmir, bjp, muslims, amit shah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File)

Please leave the politics out of my Eid celebrations: Omar to NC leaders

Sources said Reddy is also slated to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Modi on June 15. (Photo: ANI)

Jaganmohan Reddy to accompany PM Modi to Tirumala Temple

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

'SAARC has certain problems. I think we all know what it is, even if you were to put terrorism issue aside. There are issues related to connectivity and trade. If you look at why BIMSTEC leaders were invited for the PM's swearing-in because we see energy, mindset and possibility in it,' S Jaishankar said. (Photo: ANI)

'Certain problems' in SAARC: Jaishankar hints at Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 feature revealed in iOS 13

With Apple iOS 13, there is a feature called ‘Optimized Battery Charging” and this great feature has been designed to extend the total battery life of your iPhone and iPad.
 

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)
 

In a first, Israel PM Netanyahu appoints first gay minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday tapped Amir Ohana as acting justice minister, the first openly gay minister in the country's history. (Photo: File)
 

‘Marry’ a local for a day in Amsterdam

June 5 2019, witnessed a mass fake wedding between tourists and Amsterdammers. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

'Avengers' star Chris Evans slams homophobic men planning straight pride parade

Chris Evans. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People will beat us, if we won't fulfil Ram Temple promise this time: Shiv Sena

RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, has repeatedly called for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on internal security

Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism. (Photo: ANI)

SC to hear mining baron Janardhana Reddy's plea to travel to Ballari on Friday

He sought the apex court's permission to visit Ballari as he has been barred by judicial order from visiting his home district. (Photo: Representational)

Mayawati tears into Centre over increasing unemployment rate

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Centre expressing dissatisfaction over the increasing unemployment rate in the country that has risen to a record 6.1 per cent, highest in last 45 years. (Photo: File)

Varanasi Mahant sends 'Ramcharitmanas' to Mamata Banerjee

It soon escalated into a political row with BJP and allies trying to corner her on the issue. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham