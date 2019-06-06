Cricket World Cup 2019

Andhra CM Reddy announces 'Rytu Bharosa', discards TDP era farmer scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 6, 2019, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 2:45 pm IST
TDP government had introduced the scheme in February 2019, under which the state govt assured to provide Rs 10,000 to farmers.
'Rytu Bharosa' scheme to be launched on 15th October. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme. (Photo: ANI)
 'Rytu Bharosa' scheme to be launched on 15th October. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced 'Rytu Bharosa' scheme to be launched on 15th October, 2019. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme.

CM Reddy also did away with the TDP era 'Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme.' TDP government had introduced the scheme in February 2019, before elections, under which the state government assured to provide Rs 10,000 to farmers.

 

Tags: cm jaganmohan reddy, andhra pradesh, rytu bharosa scheme, annadata sukhibhava scheme, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


