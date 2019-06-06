Andhra CM Reddy announces 'Rytu Bharosa', discards TDP era farmer scheme

'Rytu Bharosa' scheme to be launched on 15th October. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced 'Rytu Bharosa' scheme to be launched on 15th October, 2019. Farmers will be given Rs 12,500 under the scheme.

CM Reddy also did away with the TDP era 'Annadata Sukhibhava Scheme.' TDP government had introduced the scheme in February 2019, before elections, under which the state government assured to provide Rs 10,000 to farmers.