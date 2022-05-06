YSR Congress continues its victory march in Mandal Parishad polls

YSR Congress bagged the president posts of MPPs at Duggirala in Guntur district, Narasapuram in West Godavari district, Ungutur in Krishna district, Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district and Podalakuru in Nellore district. (Representational Photo:DC)

Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress bagged five each posts of presidents and vice presidents while the Telugu Desam got two and Jana Sena one posts in indirect polls to elect six Presidents and 11 VPs to the Mandal Praja Parishads in AP on Thursday.

The state election commission said that out of six posts of presidents, election was held for five while there was no election at Ramakuppam in Chittoor district. There, no member attended the special meeting called for the purpose. The election schedule for this MPP will be notified later.

Similarly, out of the 11 posts of vice presidents for MPPs, election was held for eight slots in six MPPs. Two MPPs were having two positions of VPs each. In Duggirala MPP, a VP position was bagged by the Jana Sena and another by TD.

In Rayavaram MPP, two VP posts were bagged by the YSRC. The MPPs of Pachipenta, Lingapalem and Talapula saw win by the YSRC while TD grabbed Challapalli. No election was held in Narasaraopet, Kalikiri and Ramakuppam as no member attended the special meeting for VP poll. Dates for election in these MPPs will be notified later.

Election for three co-opted MPP members of Devarapalli, Poduru and Duggirala was held and those with no party affiliation won these.

With regard to the election held for Upa-Sarpanches, 41 positions were notified in 17 districts. Of them, election was held only for 28 positions. In the remaining positions, no election was held due to non- attendance of ward members. However, elections for two out of three upa-sarpanch posts will be held on May 6 as per the election schedule.

The YSRC nominee Danaboina Santhosa Rupa Vani won the position of president of Duggirala MPP unanimously as only one nomination was filed.

Earlier, high drama was witnessed over the election as the Duggirala Mandal Praja Parishad was having 18 MPTC members, of which nine belonged to the TD, eight to the YSR Congress and one to the Jana Sena. The position of president was reserved for a BC woman. TD’s woman nominee Sheik Jabin failed to get the caste certificate to confirm that she belonged to the BC community. Hence, the EC declared YSRC nominee Rupa Vani as elected unanimously.

Earlier, the election to the position of president of Duggirala MPP was deferred twice. It was held for the third time, without any hassle.