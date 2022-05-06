Opposition leaders put under house arrest over Jagan’s Tirupati visit

Tirupati: AP police placed several opposition Telugu Desam, BJP, Jana Sena and communist party leaders under house arrest in view of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s one-day visit to Tirupati on Thursday.

BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who had been detained by police at his residence, accused the state government of miserably failing in protecting women and children from molestation and rape. Speaking to media persons from his house, he alleged that the government has laid more focus on revenues from liquor than paying attention to protecting women from molestation.

After being confined to his home, former TUDA chairman Golla Narasimha Yadav of Telugu Desam slammed YSR Congress party for suppressing the voice of opposition using police forces. “We are living in a democratic country, where people and opposition parties have right to protest. The ruling party is, however, suppressing the voice of opposition by misusing the police department,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, TD youth leader Ravi Naidu staged a unique protest in front of his parked car in Tirupati late on Wednesday night. He had also been placed under house arrest. Post this, he placed a placard on his car and held one in his hand. He asked devotees visiting Tirupati to be cautious, as officials could forcibly seize their vehicle.

Incidentally, the car of a group of devotees had been recently seized and deployed for providing logistical support to CM's convoy during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Prakasam district.