Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

PTI
Published May 6, 2022, 3:55 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2022, 3:55 pm IST
Bagga's father complained that some people came to the house around 8 am and took away his son, a senior police officer said
Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, at Civil Lines in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, at Civil Lines in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping on Friday after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab cops, officials said.

They claimed the local police were not informed before Bagga was arrested from his residence in the national capital.

 

The Punjab Police said it has arrested Bagga, who is also national secretary of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, from his Delhi residence in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

Bagga's father complained that some people came to the house around 8 am and took away his son, a senior police officer said, adding the case has been registered at Janakpuri police station.

The Punjab cops did not inform the local police in Delhi before arresting Bagga, a Delhi Police official said.

Bagga's father Preetpal Singh alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.

 

Singh, who said a group of 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke into their Janakpuri home, was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta when he went to file an FIR.

Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station and raised slogans against the Punjab Police slogans.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

 

...
