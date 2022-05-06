Nation Politics 06 May 2022 Bypoll for TS rajya ...
Bypoll for TS rajya sabha seat on may 30

The last date for filing nominations is May 19, and they will be scrutinised on May 20 and the last date for withdrawal is May 23
The polling will be held on May 30 from 9 am to 4 pm. (Representational Image/ AP)
 The polling will be held on May 30 from 9 am to 4 pm. (Representational Image/ AP)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India released the bypoll schedule for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Telangana on Thursday. The seat fell vacant after TRS MP Banda Prakash resigned in December 2021 when he was elected as MLC under the MLAs quota to the Legislative Council.

The election notification will be issued on May 12. The last date for filing nominations is May 19. They will be scrutinised on May 20 and the last date for withdrawal is May 23.

 

The polling will be held on May 30 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5 pm, followed by announcement of results.

Upon election, the term of the new Rajya Sabha member will expire on April 2, 2024. However, TRS winning this seat unanimously is a foregone conclusion given the huge majority it enjoys in the Assembly. The Opposition parties lack numbers even to contest a Rajya Sabha bypoll.

...
