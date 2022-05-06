All eyes on Rahul Gandhi’s TS visit, Congress may announce agri policy

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Telangana on Friday on a two-day visit. He will address a public meeting at the Arts College grounds in Warangal on May 6.

The TPCC has made full arrangements for what is styled as a Rythu Sangharshana Sabha, where Gandhi will declare a major agriculture policy of the Congress party.

Setting aside their differences, all Congress leaders are making collective efforts for the success of the Warangal meeting. Several Congress leaders camped in Warangal for a fortnight to oversee the arrangements for the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha.

Preparatory meetings were held in undivided Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts. TPCC aims to mobilise around 5 lakh people for the public meeting.

MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs and other senior leaders were mobilising the people from their respective constituency limits. Congress party believes AICC president Sonia Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal in 2003 had paved the way for the Congress to win power in the 2004 and 2009 general elections.

On the same lines, the public meeting in Warangal by Rahul Gandhi would help the Congress return to power, feel state Congress leaders.

After the Warangal meeting, Rahul will reach Hyderabad and will participate in various public programmes the next day. Congress leaders tried to get the permission for Rahul Gandhi to have an interaction session with Osmania University students, but permission has not been granted by the varsity.

The farming community and the Congress party cadre are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Congress party’s agriculture policy by Rahul Gandhi. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, working president Jayprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, as also star campaigner and MP Komatireddy Venkat hinted the new agriculture policy of the Congress party will be a boon to farmers.