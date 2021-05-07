Nation Politics 06 May 2021 KCR back in Pragathi ...
KCR back in Pragathi Bhavan after three-week isolation

KCR held a high-level meeting to review the Coronavirus situation in the state and imposition of weekend curfew in the wake of HC orders
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday after nearly three weeks. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday after nearly three weeks. Soon after his return, he held a high-level meeting to review the Coronavirus situation in the state and imposition of weekend curfew in the wake of High Court orders, which fixed May 8 deadline to take a decision.

Rao had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 with mild symptoms. Following doctors’ advise, he isolated himself at his farmhouse in Erravelli. Rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests were conducted on Rao on April 28. While the rapid test result came negative, the RT-PCR was inconclusive. With this, he extended his home isolation. The two tests were conducted again on May 4, and both came negative, implying that he had recovered from corona completely.

 

After addressing a public meeting at Halia on April 14 in the run-up to the Nagarjunasagar Assembly byelection, Rao complained of uneasiness on April 17 and moved to his farmhouse from Pragathi Bhavan.

Three days after he tested positive, his nephew and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh, who always accompanies Rao, also tested postive on April 22. IT minister K.T. Rama Rao tested positive on April 23. Though both Rama Rao and Santosh were under home isolation initially, both were shifted to a private hospital later. They were discharged on Wednesday.

 

...
