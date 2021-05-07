Nation Politics 06 May 2021 HC directs better Co ...
Nation, Politics

HC directs better Covid management in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 7, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 7, 2021, 12:00 am IST
High Court directs centre to provide required oxygen supplies to the state
Pointing out lack of coordination among officials, the court asked how the government could claim no shortage of medical oxygen in its affidavit filed earlier, when the nodal officers were admitting to lack of beds with oxygen at some hospitals in the state.
 Pointing out lack of coordination among officials, the court asked how the government could claim no shortage of medical oxygen in its affidavit filed earlier, when the nodal officers were admitting to lack of beds with oxygen at some hospitals in the state.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed displeasure in taking certain measures in Covid-19 management by the state government.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar heard a batch of petitions here on Thursday, stating that the steps being taken by the state government on providing treatment to the Coronavirus-infected patients were inadequate.

 

The court observed lack of coordination among the officials in making arrangements for handling the Covid-19 situation in the state and asked how the government could claim no shortage of supply of medical oxygen in its affidavit filed earlier, when the nodal officers were admitting to lack of beds with oxygen at some hospitals in the state. The court asked about the availability of beds, medical oxygen, functioning of ‘104’ call centre and ongoing Covid vaccination programme and instructed the state government to address lapses in such issues.

 

The court directed the state government to set up more Covid care centres, enhance the number of beds, ensure available of nodal officers 24x7 and carry out more Covid tests. The court enquired about Covid vaccination and asked when the people aged above 45 years would be given the jab. It also asked about the hurdles the state government was facing in providing the jab to all the eligible persons in the state.

The court also directed the state government to submit a report on Covid deaths at Anantapur district.

With regard to medical oxygen, the court asked about the status of deliberations the state was holding with the centre, and directed the Centre to supply requisite quantities of medical oxygen to the state. On allotment of medical oxygen, the court said that it would be better to ensure supplies from nearby places instead of from far-off places.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, oxygen shortage in andhra pradesh, covid-19 management by ap, covid care centres, covid tests, covid deaths at anantapur district, ap hc asks oxygen for state
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Unable to clear debts of Rs 30 lakh he took for developmental works, Anand Reddy went into depression and expressed his worry on a number of occasions to his family members and his close associates. — DC Image

Delay in release of funds; Sarpanch ends his life in anguish in Somarampet

Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records. (Photo: AFP)

Russia okays single-shot Sputnik

Jagan asks officials to recruit doctors on temporary basis wherever required and rope in more private hospitals, if need be, for Covid treatment. — Twitter

Free Covid-19 care in all Aarogyasri hospitals: Jagan

A medical worker inoculates a policeman with a Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination camp. (AFP)

Getting a second dose of same vax a daunting task in Kurnool



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor on post-poll violence

Hours after the PM’s conversation with the governor, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached West Bengal on a two-day-visit and met the victims' families. — AP

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham