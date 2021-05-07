HC directs better Covid management in Andhra Pradesh

Pointing out lack of coordination among officials, the court asked how the government could claim no shortage of medical oxygen in its affidavit filed earlier, when the nodal officers were admitting to lack of beds with oxygen at some hospitals in the state.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed displeasure in taking certain measures in Covid-19 management by the state government.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar heard a batch of petitions here on Thursday, stating that the steps being taken by the state government on providing treatment to the Coronavirus-infected patients were inadequate.

The court observed lack of coordination among the officials in making arrangements for handling the Covid-19 situation in the state and asked how the government could claim no shortage of supply of medical oxygen in its affidavit filed earlier, when the nodal officers were admitting to lack of beds with oxygen at some hospitals in the state. The court asked about the availability of beds, medical oxygen, functioning of ‘104’ call centre and ongoing Covid vaccination programme and instructed the state government to address lapses in such issues.

The court directed the state government to set up more Covid care centres, enhance the number of beds, ensure available of nodal officers 24x7 and carry out more Covid tests. The court enquired about Covid vaccination and asked when the people aged above 45 years would be given the jab. It also asked about the hurdles the state government was facing in providing the jab to all the eligible persons in the state.

The court also directed the state government to submit a report on Covid deaths at Anantapur district.

With regard to medical oxygen, the court asked about the status of deliberations the state was holding with the centre, and directed the Centre to supply requisite quantities of medical oxygen to the state. On allotment of medical oxygen, the court said that it would be better to ensure supplies from nearby places instead of from far-off places.