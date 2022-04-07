Nation Politics 06 Apr 2022 Traffic comes to hal ...
Nation, Politics

Traffic comes to halt as TRS blocks highways

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 7, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Protest is not to cause trouble, but to raise voice for paddy procurement: TRS
Excise minister V. Srinivas Goud led the road blockade on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Bhoothpur in Mahbubnagar district. (Photo: Twitter)
 Excise minister V. Srinivas Goud led the road blockade on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Bhoothpur in Mahbubnagar district. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday blocked national highways across the state demanding that Centre procure paddy from the state in the ongoing rabi season.

Ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and elected representatives of various local bodies, cadres and farmers in large numbers staged a rasta roko on four national highways connecting Mumbai, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Bengaluru at several places as part of the agitation.

 

Traffic came to a grinding halt on highways for nearly five hours from 8 am to 1 pm forcing motorists to face scorching sun. Holding party flags, placards, paddy plants and raising slogans, the protestors squatted on the highways leading to huge traffic jams on both the sides. They strew paddy stocks on roads to block vehicular movement.

Endowments minister A. Indrakaran Reddy led the road blockade on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway at Kadthal village junction near Nirmal town. Reddy said they were staging ‘rasta roko’ not to cause inconvenience to people but to raise their voice over paddy procurement. “We want our voice to be heard in Delhi and that is why we are staging this rasta roko on national highways,” he added.

 

A massive protest was also held on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway at Medchal, leading to huge traffic jam on the city outskirts. The police detained the protestors and shifted them to the police station.

Excise minister V. Srinivas Goud led the road blockade on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Bhoothpur in Mahbubnagar district. TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other TRS leaders took part in the protest on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway at Patancheru in Sangareddy district. The protestors blocked the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Nakrekal in Nalgonda district.

 

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao staged a rasta roko on Vijayawada-Jagdalpur national highway in Ramavaram.

The party leaders said their protest would continue till the BJP government at the Centre agreed to procure the entire paddy from Telangana “as was being done in Punjab and other states.”

Srinivas Goud said, " BJP leaders in Telangana who asked farmers to grow paddy and assured them that the Centre would procure, are now hiding their faces." TRS leaders urged farmers to question the BJP leaders in every village about their assurance on paddy procurement.

 

...
Tags: national highways, rabi season, paddy procurement, telangana rashtra samiti (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

At present, the station has three platforms, which have a length of 650 meters to accommodate 22-coach trains. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Railways welcomes Parvatipuram station revamp after Jagan forms Manyam district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India was acting to keep its national interest supreme, says Prime Minister Modi

Shobha Yatra Procession at Nampally On the occasion of BJP Formation Day, BJP State president Bandi sanjay , BJP MLA Raja singh others participate. (DC/SSR)

Party owes its rise in Telangana to the sacrifices by BJP workers: Bandi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP team claims 'WB mafia rule'; Didi fears report will derail Birbhum probe

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Darjeeling. (PTI Photo)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->