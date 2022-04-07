Nation Politics 06 Apr 2022 Sharad Pawar rules o ...
Nation, Politics

Sharad Pawar rules out NCP-BJP pact

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Apr 7, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Mr Pawar categorically ruled out a tie-up between the NCP and BJP and criticised the alleged misuse of Central probe agencies
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)
Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes. The meeting between the two leaders led to speculation about new equations emerging in Maharashtra politics. However, Mr Pawar categorically ruled out a tie-up between the NCP and BJP and criticised the alleged misuse of Central probe agencies.

He said that he flagged the issue of Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the alleged inaction of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on the Maharashtra government’s proposal regarding 12 nominations to the state Legislative Council.

 

The NCP chief’s meeting with the PM assumed political significance as it took place a day after the ED attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore linked to Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

After the meeting, the NCP chief told reporters that he spoke with the Prime Minister regarding the 12 members’ nomination to the legislative council. “The government of Maharashtra had written regarding this nomination to the governor. But Mr Koshyari has not acted on it. Therefore, 12 seats of legislative councils have been lying vacant for the last two and half years. I just brought this thing to the notice of the Prime Minister,” he said.  

 

“I also spoke to the Prime Minister about the case related to my colleague in Rajya Sabha and editor of Saamana newspaper Sanjay Raut. I told him that the way the Central agency attached Mr Raut’s flat and half-acre lands is unfair,” Mr Pawar said.

When asked about the Prime Minister’s response, Mr Pawar said, “I think that he will seriously think over these issues and take necessary action.”  

Mr Pawar added that there was no threat to the MVA government in Maharashtra due to the Central agency’s action against MVA leaders. All three parties have been taking a firm stand against the Central agencies. He also claimed that when elections would be held in Maharashtra after two-and-a-half years, the MVA government would be elected again.

 

Earlier, when asked by reporters about the meeting, NCP leader and Maharashtra’s deputy CM Ajit Pawar said he had no information about it. The Maharashtra DCM said that there are some important issues which need to be discussed when Parliament is in session.

Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


