Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 6, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2022, 1:00 am IST
The public meeting is expected to be held at Maheshwaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Praja Sangrama Yatra by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay received a fillip on Tuesday with Union home minister Amit Shah assuring him that he will attend the public meeting that will mark the conclusion of the padayatra.

The public meeting is expected to be held at Maheshwaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

 

Sanjay who is currently in New Delhi, in addition to meeting Shah, also called on party president J.P. Nadda. He briefed both the national BJP leaders about his padayatra, the political situation in Telangana, and invited them both to join the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

While Nadda accepted the invitation to join the padayatra, Shah informed Sanjay that he will attend the final public meeting of the padayatra. Sanjay is set to start the second leg of his walkathon on April 14. The date for the meeting that will be addressed by Amit Shah has not been finalised.

 

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


