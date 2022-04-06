Nation Politics 06 Apr 2022 Lok Sabha on Tuesday ...
Lok Sabha on Tuesday discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 6, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2022, 12:51 am IST
The discussion under Rule 193 took place after two adjournments as the Opposition sought a discussion on rising fuel prices
 Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri (PTI)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, during which India’s Operation Ganga was also reviewed. The discussion under Rule 193 took place after two adjournments as the Opposition sought a discussion on rising fuel prices. Some members lauded the government’s efforts to rescue thousands of Indian students, but others felt that the government could have acted much sooner to prevent the crisis and inconvenience for the students.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the government to use its influence to mediate a truce between Russia and Ukraine, and said India should not shy away from taking a morally correct stand in line with its foreign policy. On foreign policy, Mr Tharoor said: “It is neither the Congress’ nor the BJP’s foreign policy, it is Indian foreign policy.”

 

India, he said, could offer itself in a “mediating capacity” and play a role in ending the conflict. Referring to the softly-worded statements on the Russia-Ukraine war at the UN, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said: “We need to take a principled stand… with moral conviction.” Russia, he said, had started the war, and India could not endorse Moscow’s action.

Mr Tharoor, a former minister of state for external affairs, also voiced concern about the emerging Russia-China-Pakistan axis. With Russia becoming weak due to the Western sanctions, China will get the upper hand, he said, “which was a matter of great concern” for India.

 

On the evacuation of Indian students, Mr Tharoor said: “There were many countries who evacuated their people quickly… There were many problems faced by our people. There was no internal transportation and many had difficulty reaching the border areas.” He went on to accuse some Union ministers of “publicity mongering” on foreign territory, that he said “was unnecessary”, adding: “We don’t need publicity in other countries.”

He also criticised the remarks of some BJP leaders that only the students who couldn’t qualify in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) go to Ukraine to study medicine. “Such statements at a time of crisis reflect poorly on the nation. The government must seriously rethink medical education in the country,” he said.

 

Gen. V.K. Singh (Retd), one of the ministers who went to oversee the evacuation, said: “Indians have this habit of waiting till the end, though here education contractors and universities told the students to stay put, saying nothing will happen… I want to clarify the misconception that the students being beaten up near the Poland border was not because India abstained in the UNSC vote, but because these students broke the queue meant for senior citizens.”

Defending the government, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Operation Ganga was one of the best missions carried out anywhere. He added that crude oil supply lines had got disturbed due to the war, that led to the global price rise, which impacted fuel prices in India. To this, NCP MP Supriya Sule suggested reducing the cess to minimise its impact on ordinary people.

 

Law minister Kiren Rijiju said criticism of the government as operations were going on should be avoided. “We did not do this to take credit. This was our duty. The ministers were sent since the level of operation was big. The ministers were sent so that the response of the neighbouring governments was also high,” he said, while lauding the role of Indian diplomats, students and the diaspora. “The temperature was minus and it was snowing. Many Indian students and people volunteered to feed people, gave blankets and warm clothes,” he said.

 


