Jagan discusses key issues with Modi, seeks approval of Polavaram’s revised cost

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence here on Tuesday evening and discussed several key issues related to the state.

The subjects included the Polavaram project, the Kadapa Steel Plant, the rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, and the arrears from Telangana Discoms to the state, among others.

The Presidential elections was also on the agenda about which the CM and the PM exchanged views. The YSRC would play a vital role in these polls, as the votes of the party will be of help to the ruling BJP.

During the interaction, the CM requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore for Polavaram as per the technical advisory committee meeting’s proposals on February 11, 2019. He said Rs 31,118 crore would need be be spent on the project, of which Rs 8,590 crore is for construction and Rs 22,598 crore for rehabilitation.

He also requested the PM to clear the bills in total and not component-wise and to directly transfer the R&R package amount to the accounts of beneficiaries without delay.

Jagan said there is inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under NFSA (National Food Security) Act. He said while the state government has listed 1.45 crore families for ration, only 0.89 crore families are receiving ration from the central government. The state government is providing ration to the remaining 0.56 crore families, he said, and requested the PM to direct the officials that the state’s data be revised.

The chief minister urged the Prime Minister to renew the approvals of the site clearances for the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram. As regards the setting up of an Integrated Steel Plant in YSR district, he said MECON, a Government of India undertaking, has not yet concluded its report vis-a-vis the feasibility of the integrated steel plant. The state government has incorporated ‘YSR Steel Corporation Ltd’ for establishing the steel plant and sought the Centre's support.

The chief minister urged the PM to give approvals for release of beach sand minerals to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation at 16 places. He also urged the PM to give approvals for setting up another 12 teaching hospitals in the state.

He said the state government has spent Rs 32,625.25 crore in the form of pending bills during the bifurcation and as a part of implementation of the X-th Wage Commission recommendations and urged the PM to fill the revenue deficit.

Jagan said the state government has lost revenue due to the bifurcation and Covid pandemic and urged the PM to relax the credit limit for the state. The CM said an amount of Rs 6,455.76 crore was receivable by the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO) from the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and the Telangana DISCOMs and requested the PM to direct the concerned authorities to settle these dues at the earliest. This, he said, will help the state power sector to be financially strengthened.

Later, the CM called on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to the state. The CM also met Union minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and explained to him about the Polavaram project progress and sought clearance of the bills.

Jagan also sought the cooperation of the Centre for the swift completion of Polavaram project.

Earlier, YSRC MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar, Margani Bharath, Vanga Geeta, Madhavi, Ayodhya Ramireddy, Gurumurthy, Madhav, Rangaiah, Reddappa, Satyavarthi and others welcomed the CM at the airport in Delhi.