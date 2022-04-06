Nation Politics 06 Apr 2022 Jagan discusses key ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan discusses key issues with Modi, seeks approval of Polavaram’s revised cost

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Apr 6, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2022, 12:25 am IST
The Presidential elections was also on the agenda about which the CM and the PM exchanged views
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers Lord Venkateswara Swami's photo to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offers Lord Venkateswara Swami's photo to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence here on Tuesday evening and discussed several key issues related to the state.

The subjects included the Polavaram project, the Kadapa Steel Plant, the rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, and the arrears from Telangana Discoms to the state, among others.

 

The Presidential elections was also on the agenda about which the CM and the PM exchanged views. The YSRC would play a vital role in these polls, as the votes of the party will be of help to the ruling BJP.

During the interaction, the CM requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore for Polavaram as per the technical advisory committee meeting’s proposals on February 11, 2019. He said Rs 31,118 crore would need be be spent on the project, of which Rs 8,590 crore is for construction and Rs 22,598 crore for rehabilitation.

 

He also requested the PM to clear the bills in total and not component-wise and to directly transfer the R&R package amount to the accounts of beneficiaries without delay.

Jagan said there is inadequate coverage of beneficiaries under NFSA (National Food Security) Act. He said while the state government has listed 1.45 crore families for ration, only 0.89 crore families are receiving ration from the central government. The state government is providing ration to the remaining 0.56 crore families, he said, and requested the PM to direct the officials that the state’s data be revised.

 

The chief minister urged the Prime Minister to renew the approvals of the site clearances for the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram. As regards the setting up of an Integrated Steel Plant in YSR district, he said MECON, a Government of India undertaking, has not yet concluded its report vis-a-vis the feasibility of the integrated steel plant. The state government has incorporated ‘YSR Steel Corporation Ltd’ for establishing the steel plant and sought the Centre's support.

The chief minister urged the PM to give approvals for release of beach sand minerals to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation at 16 places. He also urged the PM to give approvals for setting up another 12 teaching hospitals in the state.

 

He said the state government has spent Rs 32,625.25 crore in the form of pending bills during the bifurcation and as a part of implementation of the X-th Wage Commission recommendations and urged the PM to fill the revenue deficit.

Jagan said the state government has lost revenue due to the bifurcation and Covid pandemic and urged the PM to relax the credit limit for the state. The CM said an amount of Rs 6,455.76 crore was receivable by the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO) from the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and the Telangana DISCOMs and requested the PM to direct the concerned authorities to settle these dues at the earliest. This, he said, will help the state power sector to be financially strengthened.

 

Later, the CM called on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed issues related to the state. The CM also met Union minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and explained to him about the Polavaram project progress and sought clearance of the bills.

Jagan also sought the cooperation of the Centre for the swift completion of Polavaram project.

Earlier, YSRC MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar, Margani Bharath, Vanga Geeta, Madhavi, Ayodhya Ramireddy, Gurumurthy, Madhav, Rangaiah, Reddappa, Satyavarthi and others welcomed the CM at the airport in Delhi.

 

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, narendra modi, polavaram project, kadapa steel plant, national food security act, presidential elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

The mid-day meals in the government-run and aided schools are provided by Manna Trust, and the GHMC's Annapurna meals are prepared by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust. (Representational Photo:DC)

Mid-day meals: Kids get broken rice, watery dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

Dedicate to seva: Modi to BJP MPs

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

BJP's MP count crosses 100 in Rajya Sabha for first time

The last time a party had 100 or more seats in the Upper House was in 1990 when the then ruling Congress had 108 members before its steady decline after its numbers fell to 99 in the 1990 biennial polls and continued to decline as a stream of states fell out of its rule and coalition era began and continued till 2014. (Twitter)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP team claims 'WB mafia rule'; Didi fears report will derail Birbhum probe

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Darjeeling. (PTI Photo)

NCP youth wing resolution backs Pawar as UPA chairperson

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->