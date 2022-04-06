Nation Politics 06 Apr 2022 Dedicate to seva: M ...
Nation, Politics

Dedicate to seva: Modi to BJP MPs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 6, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2022, 12:59 am IST
While Mr Modi will address the party cadre on Wednesday, BJP president J.P. Nadda will interact with the envoys of various nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

New Delhi: On the eve of the BJP’s 42nd foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all party MPs Tuesday to dedicate themselves to “seva”, or service, as the BJP plans a fortnight-long “Samajik nyay pakhwada” exercise from April 7. While Mr Modi will address the party cadre on Wednesday, BJP president J.P. Nadda will interact with the envoys of various nations -- including France, the EU delegation, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Bangladesh, Singapore, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway and others, as part of the programme called “Know the BJP”.

Addressing BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting, the PM cited a number of government welfare schemes aimed at different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with details in the exercise over a fortnight.

 

Mr Nadda, it is learnt, noted the party had achieved the feat of having 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha for the first time. The BJP’s growth in the Northeast was also mentioned. The first woman MP from Nagaland, a BJP leader, was elected recently to the Upper House.

Briefing the media later, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the PM asked the MPs to actively participate in programmes.

“They should dedicate themselves to service,” he quoted him as saying.
MPs were also given orange caps carrying the party’s name or symbol, like the one sported by the PM recently. Some MPs also wore caps with a photo of Mr Modi.

 

In the fortnight-long event, BJP MPs and leaders will highlight the impact of the health insurance programme “Ayushman Bharat” and “Jan Aushadhi Kendra”, where medicines are sold at a subsidised rate. The schemes to build houses for the poor and to bring piped water to every household will also be part of the exercise.

The birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule and dalit icon Dr B.R. Ambedkar on April 9 and April 14 respectively will also be observed in a big way by the party.

Later, at the BJP headquarters, national general secretary Arun Singh gave details of the April 6 events and the fortnight-long exercise. “BJP president J.P. Nadda will hoist the party flag in the morning (April 6) and inaugurate a blood donation camp as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers virtually at 10 am, reaching out to all our 956 organisational districts, 15,732 mandals, and over 10 lakh booths. All mandals will see flag-hoisting and shobha yatras (processions)”, he said.

 

...
Tags: bjp’s 42nd foundation day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

The mid-day meals in the government-run and aided schools are provided by Manna Trust, and the GHMC's Annapurna meals are prepared by the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust. (Representational Photo:DC)

Mid-day meals: Kids get broken rice, watery dal

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri (PTI)

Lok Sabha on Tuesday discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

BJP's MP count crosses 100 in Rajya Sabha for first time

The last time a party had 100 or more seats in the Upper House was in 1990 when the then ruling Congress had 108 members before its steady decline after its numbers fell to 99 in the 1990 biennial polls and continued to decline as a stream of states fell out of its rule and coalition era began and continued till 2014. (Twitter)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->