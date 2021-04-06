Nation Politics 06 Apr 2021 Maoists claim CRPF j ...
Nation, Politics

Maoists claim CRPF jawan's capture, family seeks release

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 6, 2021, 9:19 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 10:26 am IST
The caller said the jawan will be released at the appropriate time and informed local media correspondent that he would be updated about it
Rakesh Singh Manhas went missing in April 3 Maoist ambush on security forces. — By arrangement
 Rakesh Singh Manhas went missing in April 3 Maoist ambush on security forces. — By arrangement

Raipur/ Jammu: A CRPF jawan, Rakesh Singh Manhas, who went missing in the April 3 Maoist ambush on security forces on the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh may have been held hostage by the Maoists, police said. Singh’s family has launched an emotional appeal seeking his release.

“Please, release my father,” pleaded five-year-old Shragvi, the daughter of the commando. This is all the sobbing child could utter as she wiped away her tears.

 

A phone call from purported Maoists came to a reporter of a local news channel on Monday claiming that the missing commando, belonging to the COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) of the CRPF,  has been “captured” by them and was “safe in their custody.”

The reporter said he had received the call from a ‘general number’ which Maoists use to communicate with the media at 11.30 am. “The caller said the jawan will be released at the appropriate time and informed me that I will be updated about it from time to time,” Raja Rathore, the local correspondent of a Hindi news channel, told this newspaper from Sukma on phone.

 

Rathore said he passed on the information to the family members of the jawan, a native of Jammu, in the presence of a couple of local CRPF officers on Monday.

“The jawan’s wife and mother have appealed to the Maoists not to harm him and release him without any delay. The jawan’s five-year-old daughter has also made an appeal to the Naxals to release her father safely,” Rathore said.

The CRPF as well as the security forces have maintained silence on the issue. “We have no information if he has been held hostage by Maoists,” a senior CRPF officer here told this newspaper. “We are trying to locate the missing jawan,” a senior police officer posted in Bastar said, unwilling to be quoted. Sources said a back channel effort has begun by the security establishment to secure release of the jawan from Maoist captivity.

 

Meanwhile, 'Jailbandi Rihai Samiti' (committee for release of undertrials), an outfit floated to secure release of undertrials facing charges of involvement in Maoists activities in Bastar, on Monday demanded the release of the jawan immediately without causing him any harm.

”We came to know about the attack and that he went missing from news channels. Nobody from the government or the CRPF informed us,” Meenu, Singh’s wife, told reporters at her residence in Barnai on the Jammu-Akhnoor road.

 

She said she made frantic efforts to reach out to the CRPF headquarters in Jammu. “I was told that there is nothing we can share with you. Once we get a clear picture, we will come to you,” Meenu said the officers told her.

With her daughter in her lap, Meenu said an officer also visited her house and repeated the assurance. She said she had last spoken to her husband at 9.30 pm on Friday when he was leaving for duty.

...
Tags: maoist ambush chattisgarh, sukma-bijapur border maoist ambush, maoists inform local correspondent about hostage, crpf, commando's wife daughter appeal to maoists for his release, missing commando in maoist ambush chattisgarh
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur


Latest From Nation

A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South Twenty Four Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government high school in Hyderabad on April 5, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Telangana reports 1498 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The minister (extreme right) said that opposition parties, including Telugu Desam and Jana Sena, should question the Union Government about the exorbitant hike in petrol and diesel charges. — Twitter

Question BJP about AP issues, Pawan told

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of martyred soldiers in Bijapur encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. — DC file photo

People pay rich tributes to Andhra Pradesh jawans martyred in Maoist ambush



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

French Portal: 1Million Euros gifted to middleman for Dassault

The report said as AFA inspectors combed through Dassault accounts in 2017, they raised an eyebrow when they came across an item expenditure costing 508,925 euros entered under the heading gifts to clients. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

UPA is paralysed and non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head it: Shiv Sena

I don't think any regional party in the country has objection to Sharad Pawar heading the UPA, said Sanjay Raut. (PTI file photo)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham