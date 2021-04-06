Nation Politics 06 Apr 2021 BJP prepares charges ...
BJP prepares chargesheet against KCR

Chugh pointed out that KCR promised the Nagarjunasagar people to set up a degree college and university in the region, but did nothing
 The BJP leader accused the TRS of failing to come up with a solution to the tribals’ podu land issue pending for many years. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: BJP state party in charge Tarun Chugh has alleged that the ruling TRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao have failed to fulfill their promises. He accused the Chandrashekar Rao family of being busy fanning corruption in the state rather than caring for the welfare of the poor.

The BJP leader was participating in the Nagarjunasagar byelection campaign on Tuesday along with candidate Dr P. Ravi Kumar and Nalgonda district unit president K. Sridhar Reddy. On the occasion of the BJP’a 41st foundation day, Chugh hoisted the party flag at Nalgonda district party office.

 

During the campaign, he released a chargesheet listing the failures of the ruling party, the Chandrashekar Rao government and of the previous Congress governments. He said the chargesheet was a small piece of evidence, based on facts, about the “corruption, atrocities and false promises” made by chief minister Chandrashekar Rao and his government.

He said several promises made by the Chief Minister in respect of Nagarjunasagar failed to materialise. “The government neglected the Buddhavanam project, a promise that remained pending for seven years after KCR came to power. He did not allocate sufficient funds to complete the project.”

 

The BJP leader said former minister K. Jana Reddy, the Congress candidate in the April 17 byelections, failed in setting up the juice factory where oranges produced on a large scale by Telangana state farmers could have been processed and marketed.

Chugh pointed out that the Chief Minister had promised the Nagarjunasagar people to set up a degree college and university in the region, but nothing has happened so far. “KCR has not completed the Nellikallu, the Chinthalapalem lift irrigation project and the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) project,” Chugh noted.

 

The BJP leader accused the TRS of failing to come up with a solution to the tribals’ podu land issue pending for many years. The TRS hogged publicity for solving the fluoride water problem, but it was all on paper and nothing happened on the ground.

The BJP leader said Chandrashekar promised Rs 30 crore for Halia municipality but till today there was no fund allocation. He criticised the TRS for announcing that all houses will have piped water connection, but “not even 30 per cent of households got the water connection in the entire constituency.”

 

Chugh appealed to the people in Nagarjunasagar to vote for the BJP. “If you vote for the TRS candidate, the party will cheat the people. BJP can only do development and fight for the people of the state,” he claimed.

