Nation Politics 06 Apr 2021 Bengal polls: Clash ...
Nation, Politics

Bengal polls: Clash erupts between TMC, BJP in Arambagh

ANI
Published Apr 6, 2021, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2021, 2:37 pm IST
TMC candidate from Arambagh constituency Sujata Mondal Khan has accused BJP workers of threatening and misbehaving with women
Paramilitary soldiers manage a queue at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections. (AP)
 Paramilitary soldiers manage a queue at a polling booth during third phase of West Bengal state elections. (AP)

Hooghly: A clash has erupted between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Arambagh as the third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls is underway on Tuesday.

TMC candidate from Arambagh constituency Sujata Mondal Khan has accused BJP workers of threatening and misbehaving with women voters in Arandi area.
Speaking to ANI, Sujata said, "In Arandi-I area here, we have minority and scheduled caste voters who love Mamata Banerjee. Goons of BJP threatened, tortured and misbehaved with women voters last night. They (BJP) did this because they know that these people will vote for me."

 

"At booth no 45 in Batanal, despite pressing the symbol of TMC, the vote is going for the BJP. I believe that I will get the blessings of people. In Arandi, our workers have been beaten up. They (BJP) are thinking that by creating violence they will get the Arambagh seat. They are mistaking. I am the kind of person who does not fear death," added Sujata.

The TMC leader also alleged that CRPF is acting of the behest of the BJP.

"I feel sad when I see the CRPF is not working neutrally. They have become the agent of the BJP and asking people to vote for BJP," stated Sujata.

 

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

In the Arambagh constituency, TMC has fielded Sujata Mondal Khan against CPI(M)'s Sakti Mohan Malik and BJP's Madhusudhan Bag. The interesting fact is Sujata Mondal Khan is the wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan. Sujata joined TMC ahead of the state Assembly polls, following which her husband Saumitra served a divorce notice to her.

 

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

...
Tags: west bengal elections, clashes in voting booth, arambagh


Latest From Nation

Taking to Twitter, the world health body said the video claiming that the WHO has warned of 50,000 deaths in India is

Fake News: WHO denies issuing warning of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by April 15

A health worker collects samples of a motorist for Covid-19 tests, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, in New Delhi on April 5, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30

Presently, Justice Ramana is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the CJI. (PTI file photo)

Justice Ramana appointed as Chief Justice of India

A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the state legislative elections, at South Twenty Four Parganas district, about 70 km from Kolkata on April 6, 2021. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

French Portal: 1 Million Euros gifted to middleman for Dassault

The report said as AFA inspectors combed through Dassault accounts in 2017, they raised an eyebrow when they came across an item expenditure costing 508,925 euros entered under the heading gifts to clients. (Photo: PTI)

A booth with 90 voters in Assam polled 171 votes, officials fired

The Election Commission has found that 171 votes were cast at a booth where only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise in Halflong Assembly constituency of Dima Hasao district. (Representational Photo: AFP)

AIMIM wins 7 seats in Ahmedabad civic body on Gujarat poll debut

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the public in Godhra, Gujarat. (Image: Twitter/@aimim_national)

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)

As Judas betrayed Jesus, LDF has deceived people of Kerala: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of State Vellamvelly Muraleedharan and BJP candidate E Sreedharan (R) waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in Palakkad constituency. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham