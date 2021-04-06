April 8 declared local holiday in Andhra Pradesh

April 8 will be declared holiday for public and private undertakings and firms to facilitate their employees to exercise their franchise. — Representational image/AFP

VIJAYAWADA: With the State Election Commission set to conduct MPTC/ZPTC elections on April 8, the state government authorised district collectors to declare a local holiday on polling day for all government offices, local bodies and other government institutions located in areas of polling.

The district collectors were asked to declare holiday on April 7 and 8 for all public buildings, educational institutional buildings and other buildings that are to be used for conducting polls.

April 8 will be declared holiday for public and private undertakings and firms to facilitate their employees to exercise their franchise. It authorised district collectors to declare holiday on April 8 in areas notified for polling under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and also authorised them to declare paid holiday to the employees and workers working in shops and establishments located in polling areas under AP Shops and Establishments Act, 1988.

All liquor shops within polling areas will remain closed during the period of 48 hours prior to the hour fixed for conclusion of polling.

The state government also issued an order stating that no government employee shall canvass or otherwise interfere or use his influence in an election to Parliament, or any house of state legislature or any local authority or body. The order said that it is the duty of government servants to be scrupulously impartial in the discharge of their duties in connection with elections.