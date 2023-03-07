  
Nation, Politics

Foxconn chairman writes to CM, confirms plant in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 12:10 am IST
File photo of Foxconn chairman Young Liu meeting Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter: @TelanganaCMO)
 File photo of Foxconn chairman Young Liu meeting Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter: @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Ending the confusion over setting up an electronic manufacturing facility in Telangana, Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday stating that the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant is committed to setting up the plant at Kongarakalan Park on the city outskirts while referring to the CM as a "new friend in India".

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Foxconn chairman, said, "As discussed with you during our meeting on March 2, Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongarakalan and I seek the support of your team in operationalising the Kongarakalan Park as early as possible."

Referring to the CM as a “new friend in India”, Young Liu said, "I now have a new friend in India and I look forward to working with you in the future."

Liu extended an invitation to the CM to visit Taiwan, noting, "I would also like to take this opportunity to kindly invite you to Taiwan as my personal guest. It would be an honour to host you in Taipei. Looking forward to meeting you soon."

Liu thanked the CM for the hospitality extended to him and his team during their visit to Hyderabad on March 2.

"We had a wonderful time during our stay in Hyderabad. I wish to thank you for your warm birthday wishes and a personalised card. I was indeed inspired by your vision and the efforts towards transformation and development of Telangana."

On March 2, Liu and his team met the CM and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao at the Pragathi Bhavan. Following the meeting, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released a press release claiming that Foxconn will establish an electronic manufacturing facility in Telangana, creating one lakh employment over the next 10 years.

It went on to say that Foxconn and the state government had signed an agreement in this regard, but Foxconn issued a clarification from Taipei on March 4 stating that it did not enter into any "binding, definitive agreements" in India during its chairman and CEO Young Liu's recent visit, causing confusion and embarrassment for the state government.

The government reportedly showed the Taiwan company two land parcels totaling more than 200 acres each in Kongarakalan and Dundigal, and the Taiwan company expressed interest in establishing a facility in Kongarakalan.


