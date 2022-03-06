Nation Politics 06 Mar 2022 Telangana Cabinet ok ...
Telangana Cabinet okays Budget 22-23

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 6, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
KCR reportedly discussed several issues with regard to allocating funds to different sectors with the Cabinet
The state Cabinet, in a meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, approved the Budget for 2022-23 that will be presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. (DC file photo)
 The state Cabinet, in a meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, approved the Budget for 2022-23 that will be presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, in a meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, approved the Budget for 2022-23 that will be presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly discussed several issues with regard to allocating funds to different sectors with the Cabinet. Keeping in view the ensuing state Assembly elections due at the end of the next year, the Budget was prepared to provide funds especially to welfare schemes. Finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget in the Assembly.

 

Meanwhile, police have been deployed at the Legislative Assembly in strength as part of security arrangements. Additional forces and paramilitary staff have also been deployed.

Tags: legislative assembly, annual budget, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, finance minister t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


